Zachary Levi to Host 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards — Watch His Announcement

After saving the world on screens big (Shazam!) and small (Chuck…!), Zachary Levi is teaming up with MTV to help pay tribute to them both. Levi will serve as host of the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Monday, June 17 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned.

Formerly known as just the MTV Movie Awards — which ran as such from 1992 to 2016 — the revamped version of the ceremony now includes awards for TV shows and small-screen stars. Tiffany Haddish hosted the award show’s inaugural outing in 2017, while Adam DeVine snagged the coveted gig in 2018.

It’s the kind of show where you never know what to expect. Sometimes you get a full-blown sermon from Chris Pratt, and sometimes you get a musical performance from Rebel Wilson dressed as Mrs. Potts.

In addition to the aforementioned credits, Levi has also held down regular or recurring roles on shows like Netflix’s Alias Grace, NBC’s Telenovela and Heroes Reborn, and Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He’s also been in a handful of hit movies, from Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok to Disney’s Tangled.

Your thoughts on Levi hosting this year’s salute to screens of all sizes? Hit PLAY on the video above for a quick peek at the host in action, then drop a comment below.