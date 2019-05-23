Ratings: Live Sitcoms Dominate, Lead ABC to a 12-Year Audience High; Whiskey Cavalier Ends on 11-Week Highs

RELATED STORIES All in the Family: Jamie Foxx Flubs Line, Breaks Character on Live TV

All in the Family: Jamie Foxx Flubs Line, Breaks Character on Live TV Which Cancelled Show Most Deserves to Be Saved?

ABC’s live, star-studded, 90-minute staging of All in the Family and The Jeffersons episodes averaged 10.4 million total viewers and a 1.7 demo rating , dominating the night in both measures while giving the network its most watched season-ending Wednesday in 12 years.

In the demo, Live in Front of a Studio Audience Yada Yada marked ABC’s third highest comedy telecast of the season, trailing only the first two episodes of The Conners.

TVLine readers gave All in the Family an average grade of “B-” and The Jeffersons rated a “B+,” while 83 percent voted that ABC should do more of these specials. And you have to think they now will! Ka-ching.

Leading out of the live sitcoms, a special about Norman Lear did 8 mil and a 1.4, while Whiskey Cavalier (3.8 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A-“) surged to 11-week highs (since its first Wednesday outing) with its ABC finale.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Leading out of The Amazing Race (4.3 mil/0.8), SEAL Team (4.2 mil/0.7, TVLine reader grade “A-“) ticked up with its Season 2 finale.

NBC | The finales of Chicagos Med (7.4 mil/1.1, reader grade “B”) and Fire (7.5 mil/1.1, “A-“) were steady in the demo, while P.D. (6.6 mil/0.9, “B+”) ticked down — and all three dropped some eyeballs.

THE CW | Pending adjustment due to baseball bumps: Leading out of My Last Days (952K/0.2), Jane the Virgin (950K/0.3) ticked up week-to-week.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.