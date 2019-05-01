Game of Thrones Episode 4 Photos: Winterfell Survivors Mourn the Dead, Daenerys Looks to King's Landing

The next episode of Game of Thrones is going to make Khal Drogo’s funeral pyre seem like a cozy campfire in comparison.

At least, that’s what we can glean from these new Episode 4 photos, which show the fatal casualties from last week’s Battle of Winterfell laid out on wood in preparation for being cremated.

The sheer number of those who perished in last Sunday’s installment — which include Jorah and Lyanna Mormont, Theon Greyjoy and Beric Dondarrion — means there’s going to be quite the blaze in front of the castle. The mourners pictured here include the remaining Starks, Varys, Missandei, Tyrion, Grey Worm and of course Daenerys. But the ever-forward-looking Dragon Queen can’t mourn too long: She’s got a new fight on her mind.

“We have won the great war,” she says in a previously released trailer for the upcoming episode. “Now we will win the last war.” (Side note: Nice idea, Dany, but knowing Westeros? This will be far from the last conflict.) The new shots give us a glimpse of khaleesi, Missandei and Varys plotting strategy, as well as one of Dany looking rather pleased as she stands next to one of her scaly “children.”

The images also show Targaryen ships with their sails unfurled — might that be what Cersei is gazing at in that last picture?

Click on the gallery at right — or access it directly here — to see the fresh photos. Then hit the comments with your predictions for the episode!