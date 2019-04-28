Game of Thrones: RIP, Lyanna Mormont

REST IN PEACE, LYANNA MORMONT

FIRST EPISODE | Season 6, Episode 7, “The Broken Man”

FINAL EPISODE | Season 8, Episode 3

HIGH POINTS | Leading House Mormont, despite being just a child; shutting down Stannis when he attempted to lure her family to his cause; grilling Jon, Daenerys and Davos before agreeing to lend them her soldiers; shaming other Northern lords into supporting Jon as King in the North, because “he’s my king, from this day until his last day!”

LOW POINTS | To be honest, there aren’t many — Lyanna didn’t have a ton of screen time, but when she was around, she usually was kicking ass.

CAUSE OF DEATH | Crushed by a wight giant during the Battle of Winterfell (though she did stab him in the eye before perishing)

EPITAPH | The feisty lady of Bear Island singlehandedly embodied the idea of “though she be but little, she is fierce,” and we’re not surprised that grown men stumbled over themselves to fall in line at her command. Perhaps one of the series’ saddest truths is that the tiny powerhouse was cut down before she could come into her full potential.

Now it’s your turn. Hit the comments with your favorite Lyanna moments over the years, and then tell us which Game of Thrones character you fear/hope will fall next!