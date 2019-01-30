Masked Singer Renewed for Season 2

The Masked Singer‘s costume shop can get to work cranking out a new set of creepy fanciful masks: The reality-music competition has been renewed for Season 2, Fox announced Wednesday.

No word yet on whether the show’s panel — which consists of Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger — and host Nick Cannon will return for the second season.

The Masked Singer debuted to 9.4 million total viewers and a 3.0 demo rating, marking TV’s highest rated unscripted premiere in seven years (since Fox’s The X Factor) and Fox’s best series launch since Empire; those numbers swelled to 13 mil and a 4.2 with DVR playback — a record-setting gain for any reality launch. The competition so far is averaging 7.6 mil and a 2.5 (in Live+Same Day) through its first four airings.

So far in Season 1 of the high-concept contest, the revealed celebrities have been NFL player Antonio Brown (who wore the Hippo costume), actor/marijuana enthusiast Tommy Chong (who wore the Pineapple costume), Fox NFL Sunday co-host Terry Bradshaw (who wore the Deer costume) and comedienne Margaret Cho (who wore the Poodle costume).

The Masked Singer continues tonight at 9/8c, with Rabbit, Alien, Unicorn and Lion performing. The two-hour season finale will air Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 8/7c.

Are you happy to hear that The Masked Singer will be back for Season 2? Sound off in the comments!