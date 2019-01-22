Ratings: Celeb Big Brother Trails AGT and Bachelor; Passage Slips in Week 2

Season 2 of CBS’ Big Brother: Celebrity Edition opened with 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating, down sharply from its Season 1 premiere (7.3 mil/1.8 on a Wednesday), but on par with that cycle’s first Monday airing (5.2 mil/1.3).

Leading out of that, Magnum P.I. (5.3 mil/0.7) suffered serious whiplash, going from the Sunday special’s series highs to match and hit series lows. Bull (6.7 mil/0.8) however ticked up in the demo.

Elsewhere….

NBC | AGT: Champions (9.7 mil/1.6; read recap) dipped a tenth but tied The Bachelor for the nightly demo win. Manifest (5.4 mil/1.0) ticked up from last week’s demo low.

FOX | The Resident (5.4 mil/1.0) dipped a tenth, while The Passage (4.3 mil/1.0; read recap) slipped three tenths in Week 2, marking a demo low for the time slot this TV season.

THE CW | Arrow (1.25 mil/0.4, TVLine reader grade “B-“) returned down from its winter finale; Black Lightning (875K/0.3) was on par with time slot predecessor Legends of Tomorrow‘s fall average (950K/0.3), yet returned with its smallest audience ever.

ABC | The Bachelor (6 mil/1.6) dipped a tenth but tied for the nightly demo win. The Good Doctor (6.2 mil/1.2, read recap) was steady.

