Ratings: Magnum Expectedly Hits Highs With Post-AFC Championship Outing

No surprise here: CBS’ Magnum P.I. soared to reboot highs with a special Sunday-night airing following the AFC Championship game.

Specifically, Magnum is reporting 12.1 million total viewers and a 3.8 demo rating in fast nationals, easily besting its previous highs (8.1 mil/1.2, set by the season opener). Another new episode airs tonight at 9/8c.

The Patriots’ win over the Chiefs delivered 47.5 million total viewers and a 14.5 rating in prelim numbers. In metered market overnights, it was the highest-rated late-window conference championship match-up in seven years and top-rated TV program since the Super Bowl.

Elsewhere on the night: The CW’s Supergirl (1.04 mil/0.3, TVLine reader grade “B”) returned to its smallest audience ever while also dipping in the demo from its most recent, non-crossover episode; Charmed (830K/0.3) also hit an audience low but held steady in the demo…. Leading out of an AFV rerun, ABC’s new Shark Tank (2.8 mil/0.7) dropped sharply but didn’t quite hit a season low in the demo.

