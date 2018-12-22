The TVLine-Up: What's Leaving, New and Returning the Week of Dec. 23

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Viki” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

On this relatively quiet week, you’ll still find four season finales (including Van Helsing and Sally4Ever), two series finales (R.I.P., Midnight, Texas) and more.

Sunday, Dec. 23

8:30 pm Madam Secretary fall finale (CBS; special time)

9 pm The Year 2018 special (ABC)

10:30 pm Sally4Ever Season 1 finale (HBO)

Tuesday, Dec. 25

3 am Watership Down series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm When Calls the Heart Christmas special (Hallmark Channel; two hours)

9 pm Call the Midwife Christmas special (PBS; 90 minutes)

Wednesday, Dec. 26

3 am Alexa & Katie Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

8 pm The Kennedy Center Honors (CBS)

Thursday, Dec. 27

8 pm I Feel Bad Season 1 finale (NBC; two episodes; special time)

10 pm The Wine Show Season 2 finale (Ovation)

Friday, Dec. 28

8 pm Midnight, Texas series finale (NBC)

9 pm Z Nation series finale (Syfy)

10 pm Van Helsing Season 3 finale (Syfy)

