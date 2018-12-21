Midnight, Texas Cancelled at NBC

Next week’s Midnight, Texas season finale will now be a series finale. NBC confirmed late Friday that the supernatural drama based on Charlaine Harris’ novels will not return for a third season — at least not on the Peacock net.

TVLine has learned that NBC’s parent company, Universal — which produces Midnight, Texas — will shop the show to other outlets.

Midnight, Texas launched as a summer series back in 2017, yet NBC waited until February 2018 — five months after the Season 1 finale — to announce that it was picking it up for a second season.

The 9-episode sophomore run launched in October to tepid ratings, a likely consequence of the long delay between seasons as well as the show’s move to Fridays-at-9 (vs. Mondays-at-10 in Season 1). The opener drew 1.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating, well below its freshman average (3 mil/0.7) and marking series lows. To its credit, Midnight has maintained those numbers throughout the season, with last week’s seventh episode (its first in the earlier 8 pm perch) actually climbing to a season-high 2.4 million viewers.

