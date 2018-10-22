A Million Little Things, The Rookie Among Four Shows Snagging Additional Script Orders at ABC

ABC is offering a vote of confidence to three freshmen series and one sophomore entry: The Alphabet network has ordered three additional scripts each for new series A Million Little Things, The Rookie and The Kids Are Alright, along with returning comedy Splitting Up Together, TVLine has learned.

A Million Little Things — featuring an ensemble cast led by James Roday, David Giuntoli and Romany Malco — debuted last month to just over 5 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. TVLine readers gave the series premiere an average grade of “B,” with 89 percent saying they will keep watching.

The Rookie, starring Castle alum Nathan Fillion as a 40-year-old newcomer to the LAPD, hauled in 5.4 million viewers and a 1.0 rating with last week’s premiere, with TVLine readers giving it a “B” and 83 percent saying they’d keep watching.

The Kids Are Alright, a family comedy set in the 1970s with Michael Cudlitz and Mary McCormack playing the parents of eight boys, took advantage of airing after The Conners last week to pull in 6.5 million viewers and a 1.4 rating. TVLine readers gave it a “B” grade on average, with 83 percent planning to watch for another week.

Splitting Up Together, starring Jenna Fischer and Oliver Hudson as a divorced couple living under the same roof, kicked off Season 2 last week with 3.3 million viewers and a 0.9 rating. It premiered in March, and was renewed by ABC in May after an eight-episode freshman season.