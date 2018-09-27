Ratings: Million Little Things Starts Low, #OneChicago Slate Holds Steady

A Million Little Things drew a little over five million viewers with its Wednesday debut, to go along with a 1.1 demo rating. That marks Premiere Week’s weakest drama launch thus far, but for ABC it sharply improved the time slot over Designated Survivor‘s sophomore run (which averaged 3.9 mil and a 0.7).

TVLine readers gave the drama an average grade of “B,” with 89 percent saying they will keep watching.

Similarly, Single Parents debuted to 4.9 mil and a 1.3, up versus American Housewife‘s 4.6 mil/1.2 average in the time slot last season. Readers gave the comedy an average grade of “B,” with 86 percent planning to keep watching.

Elsewhere on ABC, The Goldbergs (5.1 mil/1.4) returned down just a tick from its previous average, American Housewife (4.4 mil/1.2) improved on time slot predecessor Speechless‘ most recent season and Modern Family (5.4 mil/1.6) returned steady.

Elsewhere….

NBC | Chicago Med (7.7 mil/1.2) matched its previous, Tuesday-night average while sharply improving on The Blacklist Season 5 (5.7 mil/0.9); in fact, it gave NBC its best rating in the lead-off spot in almost two years. Chicago Fire (8 mil/1.2) was up a tick from its previous, Thursday-night average while improving on time slot predecessor SVU‘s audience (6 mil/1.3). And Chicago PD (7.1 mil/1.2) grew in audience while matching its previous demo average. The #OneChicago shows each averaged a “B+.”

FOX | Empire (6.1 mil/1.9, reader grade “B+”) returned up from last season’s average and dominated the night in the demo. Star (4.7 mil/1.5) also improved on its previous average.

CBS | Survivor (7.8 mil/1.7) was down a tenth from its year-ago “Heroes vs. Healers” premiere. Big Brother (5.5 mil/1.6) was down sharply from its year-ago finale (6.7 mil/2.2), surely hitting an all-time finale low.

