Ratings: The Conners on Par With Roseanne Finale, The Rookie Cops a 1.0

ABC’s The Conners premiered on Tuesday night to 10.5 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, down just a bit from where the Roseanne revival left off with its May finale (which did 10.6 mil and a 2.5). Versus the revival’s average (13.5 mil/3.5), however, the offshoot fell well shy — though it did top Tuesday in the demo while only trailing NCIS in total audience.

(ABC is touting The Conners as the fall’s No. 1 series launch in both measures, though I think we can all dispute how “new” it is….)

In a TVLine poll, 42 percent of you guessed right about The Conners‘ premiere rating, saying it would be at or below the revival’s low (set by the finale). TVLine readers gave its premiere an average grade of “B-,” with 67 percent planning to stay tuned.

Continuing ABC’s night, The Kids Are Alright opened to 6.6 mil and a 1.4; TVLine readers gave the ’70s-set sitcom an average grade of “B,” with 83 percent planning to stay tuned. ABC’s other Tuesday launch, The Rookie, copped 5.4 mil and a 1.0 in the network’s infamous Death Slot, improving on Kevin (Probably) Saves the World‘s year-ago premiere audience while matching it in the demo. TVLine readers gave the Nathan Fillion starrer an average grade of “B,” with 83 percent set to keep watching.

Rounding out ABC’s slate, black-ish returned to 4.5 mil/1.1, while Splitting Up Together did 3.7 mil/1.0.

Elsewhere…..

THE CW | The Flash (1.64 mil/0.6; read recap) slipped 21 and 25 percent to hit and ties series lows. Black Lightning (1.04 mil/0.3; read recap) dipped to new lows.

CBS | NCIS (11.7 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths to match its demo low. FBI (9.4 mil/1.0) was steady, while New Orleans (7.4 mil/0.8) ticked down.

FOX | The Gifted (2 mil/0.6) dipped to new lows, Lethal Weapon (2.9 mil/0.7) was steady.

NBC | The Voice (8.8 mil/1.7) and This Is Us (8.9 mil/2.2; get scoop) each dipped a tenth, while New Amsterdam (6.4 mil/1.2) slipped two tenths.

