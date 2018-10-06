The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Oct. 7

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings.

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Walter Presents” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

Below you’ll find a dozen season premieres (including Blindspot, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and Dynasty), 11 series premieres, nine season finales (including Sorry for Your Loss) and more.

Sunday, Oct. 7

1:45 pm Doctor Who Season 11 premiere (BBC America; get primer)

8 pm Dancing With the Stars: Juniors series premiere (ABC; two hours)

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 1 of 2 (The CW)

9 pm The Walking Dead Season 9 premiere (90 minutes)

9 pm Chesapeake Shores Season 3 finale (Hallmark Channel)

9 pm Get Shorty Season 2 finale (Epix)

10 pm Madam Secretary Season 5 premiere (CBS)

10 pm Shark Tank Season 10 premiere aka Episode 200 (ABC; special time)

10 pm Star Wars Resistance series premiere (Disney Channel; watch trailer)

10 pm Ballers Season 4 finale (HBO)

Monday, Oct. 8

8 pm iHeartRadio Music Festival Night 2 of 2 (The CW)

8 pm Andi Mack Season 3 premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm Better Call Saul Season 4 finale (AMC; 85 minutes)

10:25 pm Lodge 49 Season 1 finale (AMC)

Tuesday, Oct. 9

8 pm American Music Awards (ABC)

8 pm The Flash Season 5 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Black Lightning Season 2 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Sorry for Your Loss Season 1 finale (Facebook Watch; two episodes)

10 pm Carter Season 1 finale (WGN America)

11:25 pm Mr Inbetween Season 1 finale (FX; two episodes)

Wednesday, Oct. 10

8 pm Riverdale Season 3 premiere (The CW)

9 pm All American series premiere (The CW)

Thursday, Oct. 11

3 am Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat series premiere (Netflix; all four episodes)

8 pm Supernatural Season 14 premiere (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 12

12 am Light as a Feather series premiere (Hulu; all 10 episodes)

3 am The Haunting of Hill House series premiere (Netflix; all 10 episodes)

3 am Remastered docuseries premiere (Netflix; episodes releasing monthly)

3 am The Romanoffs series premiere (Amazon; first two episodes, then weekly)

3 am Titans series premiere (DC Universe; episodes releasing weekly)

8 pm Blindspot Season 4 premiere (NBC)

8 pm Dynasty Season 2 premiere (The CW)

8:30 pm Coop & Cami Ask the World series premiere (Disney Channel)

9 pm Crazy Ex-Girlfriend final season premiere (The CW)

11 pm Pod Save America series premiere (HBO)

Saturday, Oct. 13

7 am Big Hero 6: The Series Season 1 finale (Disney Channel; two episodes)

