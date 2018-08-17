Star Wars Resistance Gets October Launch Date — Watch First Trailer

Phasma, beware: The Disney Channel is keeping close tabs on the First Order.

The cable network is set to launch Star Wars Resistance, an animated series that takes place prior to the events of The Force Awakens, on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 10 pm.

Created by Star Wars Rebels EP Dave Filoni, the new offshoot revolves around Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono (Days of Our Lives‘ Christopher Sean), “a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order,” according to the official logline. The series will feature BB-8, as well as appearances by Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by original film actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie.

In the one-hour series premiere, “Poe and BB-8 assign newly-appointed spy Kaz to the Colossus, a massive aircraft re-fueling platform on an outer rim water planet, home to colorful new aliens, droids and creatures. While undercover, Kaz works as a mechanic and lives with Poe’s old friend Yeager, a veteran pilot who operates a starship repair shop run by his crew: Tam, Neeku and their old battered astromech droid, Bucket. Kaz soon finds himself in over his head with his new friend BB-8 as he’ll have to compete in dangerous sky races, keep his mission a secret from his newfound family, and avoid the danger of the First Order.”

Resistance‘s voice ensemble also includes Donald Faison (Scrubs), Jim Rash (Community), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley) and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

In addition to Resistance, Disney’s as-yet-untitled streaming service is developing the first live-action Star Wars TV show. The streamer has also announced a Clone Wars revival. A timetable has not yet been announced for either series.

Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments and tell us whether you’ll be checking out Star Wars Resistance this fall.