Ratings: New Amsterdam Gives NBC a 2-Year High, This Is Us Returns Steady

New Amsterdam showed strong vitals with its Tuesday premiere, drawing 8.4 million total viewers and a 1.9 rating — NBC’s best demo number in the time slot in two years.

TVLine readers gave the new med drama an average grade of “B,” with 84 percent saying they will keep watching.

Opening the Peacock’s night, The Voice (9.8 mil/2.1; read recap) was up a tenth from its Monday opener though down sharply year over year (vs. 10.9 mil/2.7). This Is Us returned to 10.4 mil and a 2.9 (and a reader grade of “B+”), dominating the night with its best demo number since Oct. 17. This Is Us was on par with its finale (11 mil/2.8) and down just a bit from its Season 2 average (11.1 mil/3.1).

Over on CBS, FBI debuted to 10 mil and a 1.3, up a tenth in the demo from time slot predecessor Bull‘s Season 2 average; TVLine readers gave the crime drama an average grade of “B,” with 81 percent saying they will keep watching. NCIS (12.4 mil/1.4) returned up from its finale and on par with its previous season average. Ditto NOLA (9 mil/1.0).

Elsewhere….

FOX | The Gifted (2.6 mil/0.9, reader grade of “A-“) returned to one of its smallest audiences ever while down a tenth in the demo from both its freshman average and finale. The rejiggered Lethal Weapon (3.45 mil/0.8, reader grade “C+”) returned on par with its finale but down from its Season 2 average (4.1 mil/1.0).

ABC | Dancing With the Stars delivered a hair under 5 million viewers while going fractional in the demo with a 0.9 — down 35 percent and a tenth from Monday’s opener.

THE CW | The Outpost (585K/0.2) was steady!

