Arrow Season 7: Shadowhunters' Katherine McNamara Joins Cast

Katherine McNamara is taking aim at her first post-Shadowhunters gig — and it’s a doozy. TVLine has learned exclusively that the actress is joining Arrow in a pivotal recurring role.

According to sources, McNamara will appear during the first half of Season 7 as Maya, a scrappy street fighter and thief from Star City. The initial — and unofficial — casting notice for the character likened the character to “Buffy the Superhero Slayer.”

McNamara’s casting comes roughly three months after Freeform announced that Shadowhunters would conclude after three seasons. The final 12-episode run — aka Season 3B, titled Shadowhunters: The Final Hunt — will air in Spring 2019 and include a two-hour series finale event.

The actress recently reprised her role of Sonya in the third installment of The Maze Runner trilogy, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, which opened earlier this year. She originated the role in the second film Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials.

As previously reported, Arrow‘s other big Season 7 casting moves include the series-regular return of Colton Haynes (As Roy Harper), and the arrival of Holly Elissa (Supernatural), Miranda Edwards (The Magicians), Michael Jonsson (Van Helsing) as the fearsome DC villains known as the Longbow Hunters.

Additionally, this year’s Arrowverse crossover event — which will air Sunday, Dec. 9 through Tuesday, Dec. 11, comprised of the ninth episodes of The Flash, Arrow and Supergirl‘s new seasons — will feature guest stars Ruby Rose (as Batwoman/Kate Kane) Tyler Hoechlin (reprising his role as Supergirl‘s Superman/Clark Kent), Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch (as Lois Lane) and Cassandra Jean Amell (as Mr. Freeze’s wife, Nora).

Arrow kicks off Season 7 on Monday, Oct. 15 at 8/7c on the CW.