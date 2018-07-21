Arrow Casts Longbow Hunters — Plus, Who's Returning for Season 7?

The hunt for Arrow’s Longbow Hunters is over. At the CW series’ San Diego Comic-Con panel on Saturday, it was announced that three actors had been cast as the most fearsome of the DC villains who, during Season 7, will be exacting revenge on Oliver’s team on behalf of Ricardo Diaz. (You’ll recall that their toppling of his criminal empire in the Season 6 finale left him with a major axe to grind.) So, who’s playing the recurring roles?

Red Dart (pictured left) | She’s described by the network as “a ruthless and precise killer” and will be played by Holly Elissa, who’s credits include guest spots on Supernatural and Fringe.

Silencer (center) | Her description is perhaps appropriately enigmatic — she’s “a master of stealth” and will be played by The Magicians vet Miranda Edwards.

Kodiak (right) | He’s said to be “a beast of a man with brute force” — and judging from that look on the face of his portrayer, Van Helsing alum Michael Jonsson, who could doubt it?

As if they weren’t enough to contend with, while Oliver is behind bars, he’ll be, er, “reunited” with a Who’s Who of the foes he’s sent to the slammer. Set to recur are Michael Jai White as Bronze Tiger, Cody Runnels as Derek Sampson and Vinnie Jones as Danny “Brick” Brickwell.

Arrow returns for Season 7 in its new timeslot on Monday, Oct. 15, at 8/7c.