Set Your DVR: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Aug. 12

With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable, streaming and whatever “Walter Presents” is, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to Set Your DVR.

Below you’ll find Insecure and four other season premieres, Claws and eight other season finales, and more.

Sunday, August 12

8 pm Teen Choice Awards (Fox)

9 pm Claws Season 2 finale (TNT; get renewal status)

9 pm Fear the Walking Dead Season 4B premiere (AMC; watch trailer)

9 pm Get Shorty Season 2 premiere (Epix; watch trailer)

10 pm Ballers Season 4 premiere (HBO)

10:30 pm Insecure Season 3 premiere (HBO; watch trailer)

11 pm Talking Dead returns (with Chris Hardwick; AMC)

Monday, August 13

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise time slot premiere (ABC)

8 pm Andi Mack Season 2 finale (Disney Channel; get renewal status)

Tuesday, August 14

11 pm Fear Factor Season 9 finale (MTV; not yet renewed)

Wednesday, August 15

8 pm America’s Got Talent results show premiere (NBC)

8 pm Born This Way Season 4 premiere (A&E; watch trailer)

9 pm World of Dance time slot premiere (NBC)

9 pm Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back Season 1 finale (Fox)

10 pm Condor Season 1 finale (Audience; get renewal status)

Thursday, August 16

12 am Strange Angel Season 1 finale (CBS All Access; not yet renewed)

10:30 pm Detroiters Season 2 finale (Comedy Central; not yet renewed)

Friday, August 17

12 am Disenchantment series premiere (Netflix; first 10 episodes; watch trailer)

8 pm WE Day (ABC)

9 pm The Great British Baking Show Season 5 finale (PBS)

Saturday, August 18

9:30 am Ducktales Season 1 finale (Disney XD; 60 minutes)

