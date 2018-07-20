Fear TWD Season 4B Trailer Suggests a Harrowing Back Half and a Formidable Alicia: 'I Know What You're Capable of'

Fear the Walking Dead’s Alicia is through playing nice. Having recently lost her brother and mother, she makes it clear in the Season 4B trailer shared at the AMC drama’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday that she has a new attitude (as well as an impressive aptitude for dispatching walkers with a flourish).

“I know what you’re really capable of,” we hear in a voiceover (Madison’s?) as the heroine stalks through a shadowy house. “I can see it. It’s still there.” Of course, if the voiceover is Madison’s, “it” no doubt refers to Alicia’s capacity for goodness, not her capacity for cutthroat badassery.

In any case, the promo suggests that there are treacherous days ahead for the last living member of the Clark family, who, like her fellow survivors, is headed for not just the usual post-apocalyptic s—storm, but an actual storm. As portrayer Alycia Debnam-Carey recently told TVLine’s Michael Ausiello, “It’s really easy to write a storm on paper, but then do it is an entirely different story.”

The Walking Dead spinoff returns for the second half of its fourth season on Sunday, Aug. 12. To check out the trailer, press PLAY on the video above, then hit the comments. Do you anticipate any more major deaths in Season 4?