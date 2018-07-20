TVLine Items: CW's Batwoman Teaser, Magnum Adds Mentalist Vet and More

Batwoman’s entry into the Arrowverse is nigh.

The CW on Friday released a new DC sizzle reel timed to Day 2 of San Diego Comic-Con. The video (embedded below) features footage from the most recent seasons of Arrow, Black Lightning, Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash and Supergirl. It then teases, “This December… from the shadows… a new hero will rise,” before the Batwoman logo appears on screen.

As previously reported, the yet-to-be cast Batwoman will make her debut during this fall’s annual crossover event, then is poised to get her own standalone series, as announced earlier this week.

Star City. Central City. National City. Freeland. Gotham. There’s no place like home this fall on The CW. pic.twitter.com/QKNRKV03KN — CW Network (@TheCW) July 20, 2018

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Mentalist alum Tim Kang has joined the cast of CBS’ Magnum P.I. reboot in the series regular role of Detective Gordon Katsumoto.

* Starz’s forthcoming adaptation of The Rook has added James D’Arcy (Homeland) as Dr. Andrew Bristol and Shelley Conn (Liar) as Danielle Wulff. They join previously announced cast members Olivia Munn (The Newsroom) and Emma Greenwell (The Path).

* Daytime Emmy winner Jordi Vilasuso — whose previous credits include Days of Our Lives‘ Dario, All My Children‘s Griffin and Guiding Light‘s Tony — has joined the cast of The Young and the Restless as mysterious stranger Rey, Soap Opera Digest reports. His first episode is set to air on Friday, Aug. 17.

* Sundance Now and Shudder announced at San Diego Comic-Con their joint acquisition of Sky’s adaptation of A Discovery of Witches, starring Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer.

* Comedy Central has acquired all 13 seasons of King of The Hill and all four seasons of The Cleveland Show, to premiere July 23 and in the fall, respectively.

* YouTube Premium has renewed supernatural thriller Impulse for a 10-episode Season 2, our sister site Deadline reports.

* Epix has released a trailer for Get Shorty Season 2, premiering Sunday, Aug. 12 at 9/8c:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?