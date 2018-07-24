ABC Fall Premiere Dates: XL Grey's, Nathan Fillion's Rookie, The Conners (Minus Roseanne) and More

ABC is getting off to a slightly later start this fall, with no less than 12 shows — including its entire Tuesday lineup — being held until October.

That said, the network’s fall schedule is coming out swinging on Monday, Sept. 24 with the Season 27 (!) premiere of Dancing With the Stars at 8/7c, followed by the return of breakout hit The Good Doctor at 10 pm.

Also of note: Grey’s Anatomy begins its “season of love” with a two-hour premiere event on Thursday, Sept. 27 (8 pm), while Roseanne spinoff The Conners makes its Barr-less debut on Tuesday, Oct. 16 (8 pm).

Last but not least, 2018 officially marks the return of ABC’s TGIF comedy block — the former home of classics like Full House and Boy Meets World — with future classics like Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless, beginning on Friday, Oct. 5.

ABC is the fifth major network to reveal its fall premiere dates, following NBC, The CW and Fox. and CBS. Scroll down for a full rundown of ABC’s fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — and a reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm Dancing With the Stars

10 pm The Good Doctor

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm The Goldbergs

8:30 pm American Housewife

9 pm Modern Family

9:30 pm SINGLE PARENTS (WATCH TRAILER)

10 pm A MILLION LITTLE THINGS (WATCH TRAILER)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm Grey’s Anatomy (two-hour season premiere)

10 pm How to Get Away With Murder

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

7 pm America’s Funniest Home Videos

THURSDAY, OCT. 4

9 pm Station 19

FRIDAY, OCT. 5

8 pm Fresh Off the Boat

8:30 pm Speechless

9 pm Child Support

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

8 pm DANCING WITH THE STARS: JUNIORS (two-hour series premiere)

10 pm Shark Tank

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

9 pm Shark Tank (regular time slot premiere)

10 pm THE ALEC BALDWIN SHOW

TUESDAY, OCT. 16

8 pm THE CONNERS

8:30 pm THE KIDS ARE ALRIGHT (WATCH TRAILER)

9 pm black-ish

9:30 pm Splitting Up Together

10 pm THE ROOKIE (WATCH TRAILER)

American Idol, The Bachelor, THE FIX, For the People (will replace HGTAWM after season ends), GRAND HOTEL, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., SCHOOLED and WHISKEY CAVALIER

Alex Inc., The Crossing, Deception, Designated Survivor, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World, Marvel’s Inhumans, The Mayor, The Middle, Once Upon a Time, Quantico, Scandal,Ten Days in the Valley and The Toy Box

FATE TBD: Battle of the Network Stars, Boy Bands