Grey's Anatomy Season 15 Theme Revealed (and You Will Love It)

Those Rx symbols appearing throughout Grey Sloan Memorial are about to take on a whole new meaning (read: romance and sex). Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff has nailed down the overall theme of Season 15, and TVLine has learned that it can be summed up in four words: The Season of Love.

Grey’s underwent a fairly dramatic tonal shift last season under Vernoff, who returned to the ABC drama after a six-year absence. The EP set out to imbue the show with “more joy and more light and more humor.” in the wake of several angst-heavy years. Vernoff foreshadowed the love-themed Season 15 in last May’s Season 14 finale, which revolved around the long-awaited wedding of Alex and Jo.

Season 15, production on which began Monday in Seattle, will pick up pretty much where the Season 14 finale left off. “There’s not a massive time jump,” co-star Camilla Luddington told TVLine over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. Jo’s portrayer also divulged that the new season would find her MD making progress in her ongoing search for her “specialty.”

The big question, of course, is whether the “Season of Love” will extend to Ellen Pompeo’s lovelorn Meredith, who, save for Season 13’s dalliance with Martin Henderson’s Riggs, has been single since the death of Patrick Dempsey’s McDreamy at the conclusion of Season 11. For her part, Luddington said she is eager to see the return of “sexy Meredith.”

ABC has yet to announce a premiere date for Grey’s Anatomy Season 15.