Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Hints at the Season 15 Development That Was 'a Long Time Coming'

No, Season 15 of Grey’s Anatomy doesn’t kick off with Jo and Alex having a baby or Meredith and Nick entangled in a torrid love affair. “We pick up right where we left off,” Camilla Luddington told Michael Ausiello when she stopped by TVLine’s San Diego Comic-Con video suite to promote Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third in a series of video games in which she voices action heroine Lara Croft. “There’s not like a massive time jump.”

There may, however, be a massive change in store for her character. “I’ve heard rumors — rumors-rumors — that Jo might find her specialty this season, which is really exciting and is a long time coming,” she said. “I’m interested to see what it is.”

On her Season 15 wish list are two items. First, “I do hope that at some point Jo does find out who her family is,” she said. “I feel like that’s the final mystery behind her that she doesn’t know any information on.”

And second, since Luddington is a fan of “sexy Meredith,” she’s as eager as viewers for Scott Speedman to reprise his role of Nick, the doctor with whom Grey clicked so well during his brief stay at Grey Sloan. “He was one of the first people that she really had that spark with” since Derek, the actress noted. So yes, when she reported for duty at the show’s first table read next week, she jokingly promised to do what she could to “make Speedman happen.”

