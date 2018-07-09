CBS Fall Premiere Dates: Big Bang, Magnum P.I., Murphy Brown and More

As usual, everything starts with a Big Bang: CBS has unveiled its fall premiere game plan for the 2018-19 TV season, kicking things off with the Season 12 premiere of The Big Bang Theory on Monday, Sept. 24 at 8/7c, followed by the Season 2 debut of spinoff Young Sheldon at 8:30 pm. (Both shows will shift to their regular Thursday timeslots later that week, on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 and 8:30 pm.)

Among CBS’ new fall offerings, the revamped Magnum P.I. (starring Jay Hernandez in the title role) will debut on Monday, Sept. 24 at 9 pm, following the special Big Bang and Young Sheldon premieres. Plus, the much-anticipated revival of Murphy Brown will debut Thursday, Sept. 27 at 9:30 pm, after the Season 6 premiere of Mom.

CBS is the fourth major network to reveal its fall premiere dates, following NBC, The CW and Fox. Still to come: ABC.

Scroll down for a full rundown of CBS’ fall lineup, as well as what’s on tap for midseason — and a reminder of what’s already been cancelled.

MONDAY, SEPT. 24

8 pm The Big Bang Theory

8:30 pm Young Sheldon

9 pm MAGNUM P.I. (watch trailer)

10 pm Bull

TUESDAY, SEPT. 25

8 pm NCIS

9 pm FBI (watch trailer)

10 pm NCIS: New Orleans

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26

8 pm Survivor (90-minute premiere)

THURSDAY, SEPT. 27

8 pm The Big Bang Theory (timeslot premiere)

8:30 pm Young Sheldon (timeslot premiere)

9 pm Mom

9:30 pm MURPHY BROWN (watch trailer)

10 pm S.W.A.T.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 28

8 pm MacGyver

9 pm Hawaii Five-0

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY, SEPT. 29

8 pm Crimetime Saturday

9 pm 48 Hours (2-hour premiere)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 30

7:30 pm 60 Minutes

8:30 pm GOD FRIENDED ME (watch trailer)

9:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

MONDAY, OCT. 1

8 pm THE NEIGHBORHOOD (watch trailer)

8:30 pm HAPPY TOGETHER (watch trailer)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

9 pm SEAL Team

10 pm Criminal Minds

SATURDAY, OCT. 6

10 pm 48 Hours (timeslot premiere)

SUNDAY, OCT. 7

7 pm 60 Minutes (timeslot premiere)

8 pm GOD FRIENDED ME (timeslot premiere)

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles (timeslot premiere)

10 pm Madam Secretary

THE CODE, Elementary, FAM, Instinct, Life in Pieces, Man With a Plan, THE RED LINE, The Amazing Race, BLOOD & TREASURE and Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

9JKL, Code Black, Kevin Can Wait, Living Biblically, Me Myself & I, Scorpion, Superior Donuts, Wisdom of the Crowd and Zoo