Ratings: American Idol Revival Gives ABC a 40-Month High; Timeless Down

ABC’s American Idol revival bowed on Sunday night to 10.3 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, on par with its final season average on Fox (9.3 mil/2.25).

The onetime reality-TV juggernaut — as ABC surely hoped/dreamed — delivered the time period’s biggest audience in four years and its highest rating since November 2014. TVLine readers gave the opener an average grade of “C+,” with Katy Perry emerging as the favorite new judge.

Leading out of Idol, the “magic cop” procedural Deception debuted to 6.1 mil and a 1.3, marking ABC’s best premiere in the time slot since Quantico circa September 2015. Readers gave it an average grade of “B.”

Elsewhere…

NBC | Leading out of a three-hour Ninja Warrior special (3.6 mil/0.8), Timeless (3 mil/0.8) returned down from both its freshman finale (3.4 mil/0.9) and its Season 1 average (4.6 mil/1.1); readers gave the sophomore premiere an average grade of “A.”

CBS | Returning from eight-week breaks (and against stiffer competition), NCIS: Los Angeles (8 mil/0.9) was down 11 percent and two tenths, while Madam Secretary (6.3 mil/0.6) slipped 14 percent and one tenth (tying its all-time demo low).

FOX | O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? drew 4.4 mil and a 1.2.

