Roseanne Revival Gets Premiere Date on ABC — Watch Season 10 Teaser

ABC has firmed up plans for its return trip to Lanford.

The network on Friday announced that its highly anticipated Roseanne revival will kick off with a special one-hour premiere on Tuesday, March 27 at 8/7c. It will then continue airing Tuesdays at 8, with current time slot occupant The Middle shifting to 8:30 pm as of April 3.

Per the official network synopsis, Roseanne Season 10 “will explore life, death and everything in between through the relatable, hilarious and brutally honest lens of the Conner household. With the inimitable Roseanne at its epicenter, fresh stories that tackle today’s issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that haven’t missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of America’s favorite working-class family.”

All of the original cast is on board for the nine-episode revival. Returning series regulars include Roseanne Barr (Roseanne), John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky No. 1), Michael Fishman (D.J.) and Sarah Chalke (Becky No. 2, who will appear in a new role). Joining them are Shameless‘ Emma Kenney (as David and Darlene’s daughter Harris) and newcomers Ames McNamara (as Harris’ younger brother Mark) and Jayden Rey (as D.J.’s daughter Mary).

Guest stars include Johnny Galecki (David), Estelle Parsons (Beverly), Natalie West (Crystal), Sandra Bernhard (Nancy), James Pickens Jr. (Chuck) and Adilah Barnes (Anne Marie).

Are you excited for ABC’s Roseanne revival? Watch a teaser below.