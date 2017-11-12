Grey's Anatomy's Jason George Talks Ben and Bailey: 'Nothing Lasts Forever'

It was just a couple of months ago that Grey’s Anatomy’s Jason George was telling TVLine that Ben and Bailey were the kind of marrieds who “work it out no matter what.” But as the time drew nearer for his character to cross over to the ABC drama’s upcoming firefighters spinoff, his outlook was beginning to change. Now, a breakup seems like “a genuine possibility,” he admitted at the show’s recent 300th-episode blowout. “Nothing lasts forever.”

In spite of the risk to his relationship — not to mention the risk to his own physical well-being! — Ben remains determined to give up his promising medical career to saves lives in burning buildings instead of in the O.R. Uh, why? “You know what I honestly think it is? I think it scares the hell out of him,” George suggested. “I think we established in [Season 13’s ‘Ring of Fire’] that Ben was definitely afraid of fire, yet he ran into a fire. He is an adrenaline junkie.

“A lot of really successful people,” he adds, “have said they just went charging at the thing that scared them the most.”

Which, in Ben’s immediate future, might just be his wife. As we’ve already seen starting, “it’s going to get hot” between the couple, the actor summed up with a laugh. “Best-case scenario is, it gets real hot, and that’s meant both for the pun and about their relationship. That’s as good as Ben can hope for.” (With reporting by Jean Bentley)