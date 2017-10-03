Ratings: Kevin Can Wait Drops With Softer Lead-In, in Wake of Offing Wife

On a night when CBS’ entire Monday sitcom line-up took a hit, Kevin Can Wait (with 6.8 million total viewers and a 1.4 demo rating) dropped 33 and 39 percent from its premiere — with its first episode after abruptly revealing wife Donna as being no more.

Opening the Eye’s night, The Big Bang Theory was down 23 and 25 percent from its premiere, while the debut of 9JKL (8.3 mil/1.6, average TVLine reader grade “C-“) demonstrated half the retention of Young Sheldon. Leading out of a softer Kevin, Me, Myself & I (5.2 mil/1.0) fell 31 and 37 percent.

Scorpion (5.3 mil/0.9), at least, only dipped about 10 percent, though marking a new demo low.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Now self-starting the night, Lucifer (3.9 mil/1.1, TVLine reader grade “A-“) was down from its finale but up a tick from its sophomore average. The Gifted (4.9 mil/1.5, reader grade “B+”) outperformed any Fox Monday telecast from last fall, and was up 32 and 50 percent from Lucifer‘s Season 2 average in the time slot.

ABC | Dancing With the Stars (9.5 mil/1.6) rose 10 and 14 percent, while The Good Doctor (11.5 mil/2.4) matched its premiere’s fast nationals.

NBC | The Voice (10.8 mil/2.5) and The Brave (5.4 mil/1.2) each dipped a tenth from their premieres.

