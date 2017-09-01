Why Did Teen Wolf Spoil Kiss? Is Idol Regretting Katy Perry Splurge? Runway Twins: Yay or Nay? And More TV Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including Wynonna Earp, Teen Wolf, Project Runway and The Night Shift!
1 | Wynonna Earp kinda flubbed the characters’ eyelines as the helicopter flew past, huh?
2 | Any Halt and Catch Fire viewers notice the typo in the headline of that Pilgrim review? (It’s “Sneak Peek,” not “Sneak Peak.” Come on!)
3 | About that Game of Thrones finale: Do you think new lovers Daenerys and Jon Snow will freak out when they find out they’re (gasp) aunt and nephew? Or will they be unperturbed like Cersei and Jaime? Do we really have to wait (at least) a year to find out if Tormund survived that attack on the Wall? And Sam will eventually credit Gilly for that whole Jon Snow discovery, right? Right?
4 | Didn’t Insecure‘s messy oral sex scene feel like a weird, off-putting note from a normally smart show? And Molly’s definitely going to find out that Dro’s wife isn’t really into the whole open-marriage thing, isn’t she?
5 | In light of Katy Perry’s disastrous, “D-rated” performance as VMAs host, is ABC questioning its reported $25 million investment in her as an American Idol judge? (On a related note, do we really need a topical monologue from the VMAs?) Would MTV have been better off letting Billy Eichner host?
6 | Wouldn’t The Last Ship‘s Tom Chandler — especially as a bare-armed, sometimes bare-chested brawler — have at least one visible tattoo that outed “Hercules” as a member of the U.S. Navy?
7 | America’s Got Talent viewers, are we (and host Tyra Banks, judging by how much she stumbled this week) the only people who find the elimination process to be needlessly confusing?
8 | On The Fosters, weren’t you expecting Brandon to stage a more extravagant promposal?
9 | Would Shooter‘s gun-range Cro-Magnon really possess the craftiness and forethought to bait and trap Julie with a tape-recorded death threat?
10 | After this week’s The Bold Type, are you really rooting for Jane to give Pinstripe another chance? And has Sutton emerged as the show’s best comedy weapon? (Wasn’t the scene with her falling off the treadmill a great bit of physical comedy?)
11 | Did the Mr. Robot trailer make you realize you barely remember what happened in Season 2? Like, at all?
12 | If MTV is trying to drum up more viewers for Teen Wolf‘s final episodes, why would it release Scott and Malia’s entire first-kiss scene, rather than a mere tease, days in advance?
13 | Suits fans, does Louis belong with Sheila or Tara?
14 | Younger‘s Pauline may be the most significant obstacle for Liza and Charles, but is she also the least interesting?
15 | Blood Drive‘s Colin Cunningham really did (sort of) deliver on Slink’s full-frontal nudity, eh?
16 | Butt how will Titans‘ Dick Grayson — a DCU character famous for his well-formed fanny — look from the back?
17 | Was it a small miracle that The Night Shift‘s campus shooting episode didn’t get preempted by any real-life events? (That said, how big of a stretch was it that the local news, “advisory” or not, would show the commencement speaker getting his head blown off?) On a much lighter note, did Missy Peregrym’s chopped ‘do give anyone else Stana Katic/Castle Season 1 vibes?
18 | The annoying Project Runway twins: Great TV, or just plain grating?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
4. What did Issa expect to happen?
18. They are just annoying. I am waiting for Claire to get booted and for Shawn to have a nervous breakdown.
11. Yea I don’t remember anything but the shootout in the diner
18. Grating
Just grating. They might be the most insufferable designers ever on the show.
Indeed!
Indeed, indeed. I find them noxious. Perhaps, almost, repugnant.
Lol! Agreed 💯!
10. I was afraid they’d leave Sutton in the asst track an annoyingly long time, I’m glad they didn’t. And it’s fun to see her stretching herself personally/professionally but still leaving room to acknowledge she misses Richard. I like Jane with Pinstripe, he throws her off her game just enough for us to see her flaws, so it was nice to see her helping him for once, in a way.
17. Uh YES. No way was that actually realistic. The episode did make for good interplay between TC, Jordan & Rayna. I do hope they get renewed, it felt like a closed chapter with the flash forward but not 100% closed.
6. Last Ship is still a good show, even if some of it isn’t realistic.
12. Teen Wolf, I don’t really care one way or another, I’m watching for the show, not one scene.
14. Younger. I really don’t like this triangle, the boss thinks he is dating a young person, the married woman and mom ran off and expects to just come back. She abandoned her kids. Loser. This show is way too short to get into, needs to be hour.
18. Project Runway was a great show before they decided to put people on just for ratings. I’m watching for actual talent, not people who will fight or annoy for ratings. The wrong people tend to win/lose now because it isn’t about the work anymore, it is about their personality. It isn’t called project personality.
3. Ygritte and Drogo are rolling in their graves, and so am I. I couldn’t even watch the love scene. No.
4. Yeah, Issa was being ridiculous, and I hope someone tells her about herself next episode. They walk a thin line with her and Molly and whether theyre more sympathetic than Lawrence, whom I can’t stand.
11. Season 1 was a masterpiece. Season 2, however….
12. So glad this show is ending. I haven’t watched in a couple years, and its not looking like its ending on any note worth caring about.
16. Brenton will be attractive enough as Nightwing, sure thing, what worries me more is what the show itself will look and feel like. I’m not here for a preteen!Raven.
Ygritte and Drogo were both cremated so no graves, no rolling..
The Sean twin should have been eliminated after her truly offensive comments about making clothes for someone larger than a size 2.
those twins are indeed, grating…
16. This is why I love that this site is run by (mostly) gay men. 🙌🏻
18. SO grating.
You better believe ABC is regretting it and so are a lot of people who are about to be laid off with that networks cost cutting. Idol isn’t going to be the boost ABC needs and Katy Perry is just wrong for the job.Good luck ABC
5. No way there isn’t some second guessing going on at ABC about Katy Perry’s salary.
18. Grating
9. that surprised me that he thought of recording her.
ABC screwed up with Katy Perry. She’s pretty much washed up now. Her latest CD and singles have all tanked. They would have been better off getting the swinging arms kid from her SNL performance.
The twins as well as most of the contestants this season isn’t making for an enjoyable season 16. Sweet it is not.
How could you not mention Game of Thorns or at least Jon Snow’s perfect buns?!
GOT – Sam said he TRANSCRIBED that journal so maybe he already read that information before Gilly did and didn’t make the connection to Jon until Bran told him about R+L=J.
And Dany&Jon fell in love without knowing they’re related so I don’t think we can compare them to Jaime&Cersei..
18. Just plain grating. I feel like one of them might have talent all on her own, and might be a decent designer away from her sister, but right now, just obnoxious.
Also: DH suggests that they’re the ones behind the cheating scandal that was hinted in the premiere previews…
18. Just plain grating
6. The Last Ship- I thought for sure he’d have some type of Navy tattoo but I figured he had them disguised when he moved to Greece – that was the real WTH moment – Greece or Crete.
17. I just like Missy so whatever hairdo she has I hope Night Shift is picked up.
18. Grating, Indeed! Could they just send them home to continue making clothes for size minus 2 sticks, please!
6. I really enjoy LAST SHIP, the show I started watching just for Adam Baldwin!
13. Louis and Sheila forever.
14. The whole Pauline storyline makes me way too uncomfortable.
18. Absolutely grating, although I am enjoying the rest of this season.