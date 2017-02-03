Did Grey's Not Serve Justice? Has Bones Overdone Daddy Issues? Does Arrow Hero Need a Paint Job? And More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about shows including The Affair, Bones, Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy!
1 | Did John Noble’s Sleepy Hollow return make you miss him even more?
2 | On Grimm, isn’t Meisner much more fun dead than he ever was alive?
3 | Did The Affair really think we’d want to spend half of the finale focused on new character Juliette over, say, seeing Alison or Cole at all? (Speaking of which, why so little of Ruth Wilson and Joshua Jackson this season?)
4 | Did the haunted-house portion of The Bachelor last five hours, or did it just feel that way?
5 | America’s Next Top Model viewers, how shocked were you when Courtney and Cory Anne shared a moment of genuine empathy?
6 | What if Oprah’s 60 Minutes segments are just about her love of bread?
7 | What longtime Bold and the Beautiful fan wasn’t tickled red, never mind pink, when the soap’s brassy new ginger was revealed to be related to — and the namesake of — the legendary Sally Spectra?
8 | Why did The Flash refer to their miniature park as being made of “toys” versus the obvious LEGOs? Especially since — or maybe it was because? — a commercial for DC Entertainment’s LEGO Batman movie ran during the episode? And does any TV workplace get trashed/broken into more often than Jitters?
9 | Did you LOL that Legends of Tomorrow‘s “amateur cell phone video” of Damien Darhk’s murder could only have been taken by an Arrow cameraman standing right next to actor Stephen Amell? Also, Eobard is peeing a bit in this moment, yes?
10 | Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Simmons raised a good point: Why wasn’t elite hacker Daisy left behind to examine LMD Radcliffe’s complex code?
11 | Should Bones have changed things up and given Aubrey mommy issues instead of giving yet another character a complicated past with their dad?
12 | Do Criminal Minds‘ BAU agents rehearse before delivering the profile, seeing how they routinely and rapidly finish each other’s sentences/thoughts?
13 | To Tina’s “costume warehouse” point, can Arrow‘s Wild Dog at least spray-paint his goofy-ass hockey mask matte black? Also, how long is Thea’s conference? (And if she’s away and Lance is in rehab, who was in charge at the mayor’s office while Oliver was in Hub City?) Lastly, as some readers noted: Why would the CCPD have had Dinah Drake in their files under her cover identity of “Tina Boland”?
14 | Ever find yourself so distracted by what insane outfit Star‘s titular teen is wearing, you realize you have no idea what’s going on in the scene? On the same note, what was up with that detached-collar-shirt-as-dress she wore in the party scene?
15 | Is there any chance, any at all, that Code Black‘s outbreak crisis will teach Leanne and orphaned Ariel that they need each other in their lives? /sarcasm
16 | On Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, which of the Cher get-ups was your favorite? And are you surprised that the show didn’t have more fun with the fact that Delia looks a lot like the iconic pop star?
17 | How (regrettably) timely is the Too Close to Home plot in which Dax is using his government connections to have his unfaithful lover’s parents deported?
18 | Did The Late Late Show’s googly-eyed mop remind anyone else of the broom that briefly filled in for Darryl on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend?
19 | Isn’t it crazy how much Smallville‘s Oliver/Chloe/Dinah (as recalled in our Throwback Thursday) mirrors Arrow‘s Oliver/Felicity/Laurel? What are the odds that Oliver Queen would end up romancing a blonde computer whiz instead of Black Canary on two shows?
20 | Given that Riverdale‘s Archie and Betty are BFFs 4ever, shouldn’t at least one of them have a profile pic set up for texting?
21 | As TVLine reader and Nashville viewer Becca wisely notes, “A stranger approaches kids at a private middle school, the kids scream for help, and nobody chases after him?”
22 | That is an awful lot of decorative candles, isn’t it, Training Day villain?
23 | Did anyone not predict that Grey’s Anatomy wouldn’t actually send Alex to prison? Still, weren’t you relieved that the show didn’t? Oh, and after being relieved, didn’t you feel guilty as hell because it doesn’t appear he’ll be paying at all for the brutal beatdown he laid on DeLuca?
24 | Did Powerless make you think of to The Grinder when two of its characters uttered the line, “But what if it wasn’t?”
25 | Did we miss news of a crossover between Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Ghost Rider arc and H&R Block…?
Hit the comments with your answers – and any other Qs you care to share!
I’m glad I’m not the only one who noticed the weird name thing on Arrow. Definitely one of the better episodes of the season and a solid performance by Dinah. Or Tina.
1 – Made me miss Fringe more!!!!
There is something about an insane amount of candles that makes me giggle. I like to imagine the people involved running around and attempting to light all of them before we enter the scene. Just methodically using a long lighter and individually lighting them.
Yes, and how long would that take? By the time you got the end the first ones might be about dead.
Could it be on Grey’s that DeLuca dropped the charges so that Jo didn’t have to testify before Karev took the plea deal? Not sure if it works like that, but that is what I was thinking. DeLuca seemed confused when Arizona mentioned Karev was in jail.
Exactly what I was thinking. On a more practical note, to waste Karev’s talents by putting him in jail may have also been something DeLuca considered, i.e. weighing his own ‘revenge’ against all the babies he could help/save. Karev is not a threat in general – he was only protecting Jo. Maybe some therapy to help control his reactions would be a better ‘punishment’. Disclaimer: I’m not one of those crazies who thinks these people are real lol
What is so sort of sad, my DVR is packed and I’m honestly not sure when I am going to catch up on some things, and you didn’t ask any questions about the shows on my DVR that I haven’t watched (I am saving Arrow this year on this thing I discovered, its actually a really good bingeing show, so thanks Netflix, I also have Teen Wolf saved, for some reason, and then I am holding onto the Lucifer trilogy since I have months before that returns – and I’ve still got the last two Pitch and Doctor Who)
Yes. So sad.
My DVR is so packed full I end up having to delete shows to make room for new episodes. Last I looked, I was behind by 124 hours and that doesn’t even include my Netflix shows.
13. Why wouldn’t they list her that way when, in the same episode, a bunch of nerds stole the most frightening information on earth from the NSA? No information is safe in the Arrowverse!
1) YES! I want more John Noble on my tv!!
2) He’s definitely much more talkative, plus he’s torturing Renard. Of course he’s more fun now.
13) THANK YOU! It makes no sense. Why would her file have her undercover name as her given?!
23) That whole subplot was crazy. He’d been at Mere’s in her bed all day? Why not sleeping in his room? Why not call her and tell her he’d not gone through with it?
Alex gave his room to Amelia after her fight with Owen. And then she “left Owen” and ran off to Steph’s while Alex was going to the DA’s office to turn himself in. He wouldn’t know that Amelia wasn’t using his room anymore.
But who knows why using a phone wasn’t an option.
Looks like he was in Mer’s room, otherwise why should she have gone in there to get ready for her shower?
Juliette was by far the worst part of The Affair season 3. If she wouldn’t have been included, the season would have been more recognized and acclaimed because a lot of it was actually excellent.
#12 Hehe, that’s been going on for 12 years, you guys are just now questioning it? I have definitely wondered that before though. They always know who’s turn it is to talk.
If Dinah was under deep, deep cover the CCPD may have needed to keep her real ID hidden for protection against hacks or leaks. Or protect other family?
Related to #15: Is the fact that no one (that I can find) is talking about a major character’s death a sign that this show is a lost cause?
12. Rehearsing the delivery of the profile – I’ve often wondered that myself!
That would have made things to simple?
Maybe he really likes fire?
Drat, no. I feel shame.
12 has always driven me nuts.
I have forever wondered why Wild Dog continues running around in that stupid hockey mask, bu, then again, Curtis’ disguise is a “T” painted on his face and magic braids.
19) I always assumed that Felicity as the non-canon character was molded after Chloe as the quirky blonde computer whiz. And having a romantic triangle is par for the course for CW shows, is it not?
11. Bones still has fewer daddy issues than the NCIS mothership
10: I just assume that the Darkhold mission took precedence.
25: That’s the same thought I had!
11. More daddy issues for the minor character on Bones is not what I wanted to see in the final(thankfully) season of Bones. They are giving every character closer and pushing BnB further apart every week, It is unwatchable, I expect to see 2 minutes of BnB reconciling in the final ep, what a waste of a once fine series.
Totally agree July! I thought I was the only one imagining a distance between the B’s. Bad Dad is way overdone on Bones…..now it seems the only one who turned it around is gonna be killed off. I’m really not enjoying season 12 so far.
10. AOS – I would say it is because they need Daisy’s powers in the field to help them in battle mode.
12. Criminal Minds- it’s funny you should mention this. I am a long time viewer but for some reason, this season Emily seems a little “robotic” in her delivery, like she’s reading instead of speaking. And it seems to spread during the unsub profile description.
25. Right?!!