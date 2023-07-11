Ahsoka Turns to a Stubborn Sabine Wren for Help in New Disney+ Trailer

Disney+ on Tuesday morning released a new trailer for its live-action Ahsoka series, which will now premiere with two episodes, on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

The new footage plays up the dynamic between Ahsoka Tano (played by The Mandalorian‘s Rosario Dawson) and Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo), as well as features much of the late Ray Stevenson (Black Sails) as the power-hungry villain Baylan Skolland.

Lars Mikkelson as Thrawn

This offshoot of The Mandalorian follows Dawson’s titular former Jedi knight as she investigates an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic. In addition to the above, the cast includes Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek rebellion member Hera Syndulla, Lars Mikkelsen (Star Wars Rebels) as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One, Andor) as Mon Mothma, Ivanna Sakhno as the villain Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as the Thrawn-loyal Morgan Elsbeth and David Tennant (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the voice of the droid Huyang.

Following its double-episode launch, the eight-episode Season 1 will release new eps weekly.

Ahsoka‘s freshman run will be directed by Dave Filoni (Rebels), Peter Ramsey (The Mandalorian), Steph Green (Watchmen), Geeta Patel (House of the Dragon), Jennifer Getzinger (Jessica Jones) and Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian).

