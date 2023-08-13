New Ahsoka Trailer Teases the Return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker — Watch

Disney+ on Sunday dropped the tastiest of teasers for its live-action Ahsoka series — a trailer that hints at a potential reunion between Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and her former Jedi Master.

The 45-second sneak peek features new dialogue by Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. “In this war, you will face more than just droids,” he says. “As your master, it is my responsibility to prepare you.

“I will always be there to look out for you,” Anakin continues. “Don’t be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

Anakin was Ahsoka’s Jedi Master before his turn to the dark side. Their relationship was depicted on the animated Clone Wars — however, Anakin at the time was voiced by Timeless vet Matt Lanter. If Christensen were to resurface in Ahsoka, it’d mark the first time Dawson and Christensen appear in their respective roles together.

THR previously reported on Christensen’s return to the Star Wars franchise. TVLine has reached out to Disney+ for comment.

Premiering Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Mandalorian offshoot follows Dawson’s titular former Jedi knight as she investigates an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic. The ensemble also includes Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek rebellion member Hera Syndulla, Lars Mikkelsen (Star Wars Rebels) as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One, Andor) as Mon Mothma, Ivanna Sakhno as the villain Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as the Thrawn-loyal Morgan Elsbeth and David Tennant (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the voice of the droid Huyang.

Following its two-episode launch, the remaining six episodes will unspool on a weekly basis.

Watch the Anakin-focused Ahsoka teaser above, then hit the comments with your reactions.