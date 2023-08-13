Read Next: Men in Kilts’ Sam and Graham Take on New Zealand’s Biggest Adrenaline Rushes in Season 2 Premiere — Plus, Grade It!
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows
STAR WARS TV

New Ahsoka Trailer Teases the Return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker — Watch

Share

Disney+ on Sunday dropped the tastiest of teasers for its live-action Ahsoka series — a trailer that hints at a potential reunion between Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and her former Jedi Master.

The 45-second sneak peek features new dialogue by Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker. “In this war, you will face more than just droids,” he says. “As your master, it is my responsibility to prepare you.

“I will always be there to look out for you,” Anakin continues. “Don’t be afraid. Trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

Anakin was Ahsoka’s Jedi Master before his turn to the dark side. Their relationship was depicted on the animated Clone Wars — however, Anakin at the time was voiced by Timeless vet Matt Lanter. If Christensen were to resurface in Ahsoka, it’d mark the first time Dawson and Christensen appear in their respective roles together.

THR previously reported on Christensen’s return to the Star Wars franchise. TVLine has reached out to Disney+ for comment.

Star Wars TV Release Dates Ahsoka Skeleton Crew
Star Wars TV Status Report
View List

Premiering Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Mandalorian offshoot follows Dawson’s titular former Jedi knight as she investigates an emerging threat to the vulnerable New Republic. The ensemble also includes Eman Esfandi as Ezra BridgerMary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek rebellion member Hera Syndulla, Lars Mikkelsen (Star Wars Rebels) as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue OneAndor) as Mon Mothma, Ivanna Sakhno as the villain Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as the Thrawn-loyal Morgan Elsbeth and David Tennant (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the voice of the droid Huyang.

Following its two-episode launch, the remaining six episodes will unspool on a weekly basis. 

Watch the Anakin-focused Ahsoka teaser above, then hit the comments with your reactions.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments are monitored, so please stay on topic and refrain from using profanity. Let's have a smart discussion about TV!

1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Really hoping that wasn’t Baylan Skoll discussing Anakin falling to the Dark Side. Darth Vader formerly being Anakin Skywalker is supposed to be one of the Emperor’s best kept secrets. I trust in Dave Filoni, but someone like Skoll should not to be privy to that information, even if Skoll was a former Jedi.

    Reply
What to Watch Today
August 13, 2023
03:00 AM
Special Ops: Lioness
08:00 PM
1883Big BrotherBillions
09:00 PM
The Challenge: USAThe ChiDark WindsDominaWhen Calls the HeartWinning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty
10:00 PM
Telemarketers
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad