Update: Wheel of Fortune Insider Reveals the Real Reason Vanna White Was Temporarily Replaced (Exclusive)

New details are emerging about Wheel of Fortune‘s decision to temporarily replace Vanna White during the game show’s upcoming 41st season.

As we previously reported, the iconic letter turner contracted COVID in late July while Wheel was filming its annual “Teachers Week” block, slated to air in October. In her absence, producers tapped California-based “Teacher of the Year” recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue to stand at the letter board for the week’s worth of episodes. It will be the first time in more than three decades that White will be MIA on the show.

Although a rep for Sony is not commenting on the switcheroo, a Wheel insider is explaining why production on “Teachers Week” was forced to carry on without White vs. being postponed until she recovered.

“Teachers had already arrived in L.A. to tape the episodes and, with the academic school year starting, it was not feasible to reschedule that day,” the source tells TVLine. “In keeping with the ‘Teachers Week’ theme… Bridgette Donald-Blue graciously agreed fill in for Vanna for those five episodes.”

The insider notes that Wheel was, however, able to reschedule the following day’s taping to accommodate White’s absence, thus avoiding a two-week stretch of Vanna-free episodes.

All of this, of course, comes during tense contract negotiations for White, who is seeking her first salary bump in 18 years.

As previously reported, Wheel host Pat Sajak is stepping down from his longtime position as Wheel host at the end of Season 41. Episodes featuring Ryan Seacrest as the new host will begin airing in September 2024.