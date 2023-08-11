Update: Wheel of Fortune Insider Reveals the Real Reason Vanna White Was Temporarily Replaced (Exclusive)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
New details are emerging about Wheel of Fortune‘s decision to temporarily replace Vanna White during the game show’s upcoming 41st season.
As we previously reported, the iconic letter turner contracted COVID in late July while Wheel was filming its annual “Teachers Week” block, slated to air in October. In her absence, producers tapped California-based “Teacher of the Year” recipient Bridgette Donald-Blue to stand at the letter board for the week’s worth of episodes. It will be the first time in more than three decades that White will be MIA on the show.
Although a rep for Sony is not commenting on the switcheroo, a Wheel insider is explaining why production on “Teachers Week” was forced to carry on without White vs. being postponed until she recovered.
“Teachers had already arrived in L.A. to tape the episodes and, with the academic school year starting, it was not feasible to reschedule that day,” the source tells TVLine. “In keeping with the ‘Teachers Week’ theme… Bridgette Donald-Blue graciously agreed fill in for Vanna for those five episodes.”
The insider notes that Wheel was, however, able to reschedule the following day’s taping to accommodate White’s absence, thus avoiding a two-week stretch of Vanna-free episodes.
All of this, of course, comes during tense contract negotiations for White, who is seeking her first salary bump in 18 years.
As previously reported, Wheel host Pat Sajak is stepping down from his longtime position as Wheel host at the end of Season 41. Episodes featuring Ryan Seacrest as the new host will begin airing in September 2024.
Give her the $$$!!! The woman hasn’t had a raise in 18 years!
Agree!! Life is so expensive these days. The woman deserves it.
And she practically does nothing. She doesn’t even turn over letters.
She needs to go with Pat Sajak. She is almost 70. Time to hire the new Host, Ryan, and a new sidekick.
NO.
Since Vanna has never had an increase in all these years why wouldn’t she just be given something appropriate!
If you get rid of vanna, I won’t watch anymore
I think this could be the downfall of Wheel of Fortune
The real downfall will come when Ryan Seacrest (🤢🤮) takes over.
If Vanna is replaced and Seacoast is on (probably spelling name wrong), that show will FOLD!! Such a shame. Thank you.
Vanna White deserves a raise! 18 yrs !!🙈
Two new people at once is too much and sad!
Keep Vanna, and give her a raise, she deserves it, 14 years too late!!
Doesn’t matter if Vanna gets a new deal or not. It was announced in January that WOF & Jeopardy were renewed through the 2027-28 seasons The show is going nowhere. Like it or not.
The show may not be going anywhere, but a good chunk of its audience just might bail once Ryan Seacrest (🤮🤮🤮) takes over.
18 years is a ridiculous length of time nit yo get a raise. I wonder how many raises Pat Sajak got in that same period of time. I wonder what the difference is between their pay?
Vanna is pointless. They don’t need anyone to touch screen frames.
Its all about money. Never enough
After being with this show for years and not having a raise in 10 years?? Looks and feels like there trying to shove Vanna out and if I was Vanna I would hire a good lawyer .This is the appreciation there showing her.
Show won’t be the same. I love pat and Vanna. I don/ know if I keep watching show
I’ll miss you vanna
The show would not be the same without those two that’s my comment
I can’t believe they haven’t given her a raise in 18 years I can’t believe she’s never asked that’s terrible absolutely terrible what would the show do without her?
Both Pat Sajak and Vana White are highly overpaid and have been raking it in for decades. They both should be let go because they are insanely wealthy. New fresh faces will come much much cheaper.
Yes, I’m sure Ryan Seacrest, who has already been announced as new host when pat Sajak retires (missed that news, did ya?) will be much cheaper.
Where of Fortune will never be the same.Please keep Vanna.