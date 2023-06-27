Ryan Seacrest to Succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s a red-letter day in the game-show world.
Ryan Seacrest will take over for Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak when Sajak leaves the long-running game show, Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday.
Sajak revealed on June 12 that he will exit the show at the end of its upcoming 41st season. Seacrest’s name was immediately bandied about as a likely replacement.
“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said via statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”
The New York Times, which first reported Seacrest’s nabbing the job, confirmed what we told you last week: that White’s contract isn’t up for another year, and that she is in negotiations to stay on at the show.
Seacrest hosted American Idol since its 2002 debut (and stayed with the show when it moved from Fox to ABC), and he just recently ended a six-year stint as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, alongside Kelly Ripa. He also has presided over the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special since 2007, among many other TV events.
Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since its nighttime debut in 1983. He also hosted the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. During his tenure, Sajak won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host three times and received 16 additional nominations.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pat and Vanna for many years, witnessing their effortless ability to bring joy and humor to Wheel of Fortune for decades,” Sony’s executive vice president of game shows Suzanne Prete said in a statement. “Pat has been an incredible host and helped build the show into the success it is today. While Ryan has some big shoes to fill, I’m confident he will connect with our loyal fanbase and excite a whole new audience as we expand upon the show’s great legacy. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”
I wish they would have done a talent search for an unknown. Wheel can sell itself and a fresh face would have been much preferred here IMO.
Yes!!! I wonder if this is really why he left Live?
Supposedly the reason he left Live was because he and Kelly did not get along.
Seems like Kelly doesn’t get along with many people.
I read he left because his home is in CA and his radio and Idol jobs are there. Plus the flights back & forth to NY were really hard. I think he and Kelly and Mark are good friends.
I thought it was to get back on the West Coast fulltime? He was trying to do the bi-coastal thing while doing Live! and I’m sure that gets tired real fast.
To quote one Darth Vader: “NOOOOOOO!!!”
Now watch as he leaves the Wheel of Fortune gig in about five years…
or less. Just saying……
Goodbye, wheel of fortune. It’s been fun.
That’s what I came here to say. How many things can he be involved with? He’s annoying. I would have rather have had Vanna step into Pat’s place with Pat’s daughter taking over for Vanna. Ryan is just …. Bleach !
That should have been BLECH!!!
How many jobs does this dude need?
I think the answer to that is “always one more…..”
I feel they should do like Jeparday and have rotating hosts. Not a fan of Ryan Seacrest, never liked him.
Gross.
Why did they need to pick a replacement so soon? Pat won’t be gone until next year. They could have taken a little more time.
I really feel this is a mistake. There’s something kind of fake about RS and I don’t see him & Vanna having chemistry. While WOF is a game show it doesn’t feel “Hollywood” to me…it’s homey, down to earth fun which imo is the exact opposite of Ryan.
Welp, done watching after next season. They couldn’t do a search for ANYONE else???
Absolutely the worst choice. He won’t be there for long. He bounces around too much. They should have just given it to Vanna and found a new letter person. So disrespectful
I honestly don’t watch wheel of Fortune, but OMG is there nothing that Ryan Sea crest isn’t involved with in some way.
Yuck…not a good choice..time for new blood..not recycled …..
Just like Jeopardy!, if you’er watching a game show simply because you like the host, then you are watching for the wrong reason. The game is the star, not the host or the letter-turner.
So why did they need such a big name?
Watch the rating drop because Ryan is about as personable as a used piece of toilet paper… Big name? More like big douchebag.
He is a big name AND a big douchebag, both can be true ;) And names do not guarantee ratings.
There is no correct reason to watch a game show. People choose to watch (or not watch) for a variety of reasons.
No god why? Ryan Seacrest does not need to host every show on every network. I could do with seeing a lot less of him on TV so guess I’ll be giving this show up. Shame since I was enjoying their celebrity version.
Double guarantees that I won’t watch Wheel if Seacrest is host. He is over saturated in media like Nick Cannon.
Why not a new talent with personality & no botox?
Ew
Wow!! Ryan does it all! I really like Ryan as a host. He’s great with people. Always kind & professional so he’ll do a great job! Congratulations, Ryan!
How long have you worked at Sony Pictures Television? ;-)
Guess I won’t be watching wheel anymore. I find Ryan Seacrest too annoying
Oy vey. I wonder if Maggie Sajak will eventually replace Vanna.
If they keep that position, probably, but there are some rumors they would just go to the computer revealing the letters without a “Vanna”
mmmm not sure about the part when he says ” I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White
Such a boring choice.
Why not hire someone who currently does not have a job? Ryan has too many irons in the fire now–give someone else a chance. I will not be watching Wheel.
Bo-ring.
Was really hoping for Craig Ferguson.
Love Vanna but I will NEVER watch with him
This is a mistake!
He’s just greedy—give someone else a chance for a change!!