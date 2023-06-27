Ryan Seacrest to Succeed Pat Sajak as Wheel of Fortune Host

It’s a red-letter day in the game-show world.

Ryan Seacrest will take over for Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak when Sajak leaves the long-running game show, Sony Pictures Television announced Tuesday.

Sajak revealed on June 12 that he will exit the show at the end of its upcoming 41st season. Seacrest’s name was immediately bandied about as a likely replacement.

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest said via statement. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them. Pat, I love the way you’ve always celebrated the contestants and made viewers at home feel at ease. I look forward to learning everything I can from you during this transition. Many people probably don’t know this but one of my first jobs was hosting a little game show called Click for Merv Griffin 25 years ago so this is truly a full circle moment for me and I’m grateful to Sony for the opportunity. I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”

The New York Times, which first reported Seacrest’s nabbing the job, confirmed what we told you last week: that White’s contract isn’t up for another year, and that she is in negotiations to stay on at the show.

Seacrest hosted American Idol since its 2002 debut (and stayed with the show when it moved from Fox to ABC), and he just recently ended a six-year stint as co-host of Live With Kelly and Ryan, alongside Kelly Ripa. He also has presided over the annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special since 2007, among many other TV events.

Sajak has hosted Wheel of Fortune since its nighttime debut in 1983. He also hosted the daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. During his tenure, Sajak won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host three times and received 16 additional nominations.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Pat and Vanna for many years, witnessing their effortless ability to bring joy and humor to Wheel of Fortune for decades,” Sony’s executive vice president of game shows Suzanne Prete said in a statement. “Pat has been an incredible host and helped build the show into the success it is today. While Ryan has some big shoes to fill, I’m confident he will connect with our loyal fanbase and excite a whole new audience as we expand upon the show’s great legacy. I couldn’t be more thrilled.”