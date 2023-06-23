Shocker: Wheel of Fortune Mulls ‘Eliminating’ Vanna White’s Role (Report)

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Pat Sajak may not be the only household name saying goodbye to Wheel of Fortune in the near future.
As the search begins for a new Wheel host — following Sajak’s announcement that Season 41 will be his last — some at Sony TV have reportedly suggested “eliminating” the co-host role currently filled by Vanna White, whose star power might no longer be necessary if the new host turns out to be an established name like Ryan Seacrest, according to Puck News.
A Sony rep declined to comment, but a source close to the game show maintains to TVLine that there “is no plan to eliminate Vanna’s role,” adding, “Sony is in active discussions to renew Vanna’s deal beyond her current contract.”
White’s current salary is estimated around $3 million annually, which is believed to be about five times less than Sajak’s. She has reportedly hired high-powered litigator Bryan Freedman — who has represented everyone from Tucker Carlson to ousted Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards — to sort out the pay discrepancy.
Wheel without White may seem unfathomable to some, but as this report reminds us, Sony already considered dropping her during a dip in Wheel‘s profitability back in the late 1990s. White has been with the show since 1982.
Sajak announced his retirement plans earlier this month, saying, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all.”
Sajak has served as Wheel‘s host since its nighttime debut in 1983, also hosting the syndicated game show’s daytime edition from 1981 to 1989. He has taken home three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Game Show Host, receiving 16 additional nominations.
You tell us: Would you continue watching Wheel of Fortune without White at the letter board? Drop a comment with your thoughts on this potential shakeup, including your dream replacement for Sajak, below.
yes.I think Vanna would be a good replacement for Pat Sajak.Maggie could do Vanna’s job.
Vanna is an institution and I’d hate to see her go. But as a replacement for Pat? IMHO Wheel was basically unwatchable when she filled in for him during his illness/absence from the show a few years ago.
No I would not watch wheel of fortune if Vanna leave its bad enough that Pat is leaving so if Vanna leave I won’t be watching
Yes / Ryan Seacrest would be a reason to watch again
Does not surprise me. They will want a fresh start with a younger host. Eliminating her position altogether would potentially save some backlash.
Vanna is way more popular than Pat IMO. It’s one thing if she chooses to retire but huge mistake if they drop her.
Vanna White should become the sole host of Wheel of Fortune and the letter turning becomes completely electronic.
Funny how many commentors are saying she flips letters. SHe hasn’t flipped letters in years. I don’t watch often but I always think to myself how useless her role is. Its nice the banter they have at the end, but other than that it would not be a great loss.
I basically watch the show to see Vanna each day in a different beautiful gown.
I enjoy the show but wheel without Vanna, I am not sure. I have often dreamed of being Vanna and wearing a beautiful new dress each day and I know she does not get to keep them. At this point she would need a warehouse if they were hers. Keep Vanna till she retires.
Yes I wouId continue to watch without Vanna. it’s time for new and younger letter turner
If Vanna leaves, why do we need a letter turner at all? It’s anachronistic and slightly sexist.
Time for a hunky male letter turner!
I can watch WOF without Vanna turning the letters. I can watch WOF without Pat as host. I CANNOT watch WOF if Ryan Seacrest gets the Gig. I do not like him at all and would stop watching the program with him as the star.
ICAM. I only liked Ryan during the OG run of American Idol. Then he started popping up everywhere and the more he would talk and showing his personality, the more he annoyed me LOL. I feel the same way about Michael Strahan. Seems nice but he just annoys me. I usually FF him on GMA. How he’s the moderator I’ll never know as he gets tongue-tied constantly and tries to be funny/witty and it fails. Same with RS. There is very little charisma.
Agree and feel the same about Whoopi Goldberg as possible host. WOULD NOT WATCH.
Dump Vanna and I’m gone!
Unfortunately, I don’t think Vanna has Pat’s sense of humor & that’s needed hosting that show. I’d definitely still watch w/out Vanna “turning” the letters. Really????
Vanna is an icon, but they don’t really need anyone to flip the letters anymore. Maybe when she decides to retire they don’t have to refill that roll, but sounds like she’s not ready to leave yet.
This doesn’t shock me, and thinking about it, makes perfect sense: it’s the end of an era when Pat Sajak leaves, so do a clean sweep…
.
The ONLY plus of having someone walk across the letter board is the contestant has a fee extra seconds as each letter is revealed before their official time begins to guess or make a move, but is that really going to make a difference?
.
Thinking on it, Vanna (or her occasional stand-ins) touching a monitor and now the giant board was never necessary – it was just a nod to the old days of physically turning a mechanical “letter” on an axis. You don’t see anyone touching the screens on Jeopardy or other game show, and I don’t see it needed on Wheel when the new era begins.
*few extra seconds
Can’t Hollywood find someone else to host than Ryan Seacrest? Is he the answer to everything? Its like no one else has capacity or skills. Seriously I’m tired of seeing him everywhere. Will stop watching if they hire him. (This is not a diss on Ryan but on uncreative Hollywood honchos).
I don’t mind Ryan Seacrest or Nick Cannon, for that matter, but the oversaturation of both these guys is to much. And not only that, both Ryan and Nick have to be very expensive to hire. Are their no alternatives?
Personally, if it were me, I would have TV’s Craig Ferguson host the show, Vanna White would stay on as letter turner/co-host and Geoffrey Peterson join as the emcee. But again, that’s just me.
I’d START watching Wheel of Fortune regularly if Craig Ferguson was the host.
Where’s the petition to make this happen? If Tom Bergeron doesn’t make the short list, then Craig Ferguson gets my vote.
Chuck Woolery LOL
Yes, time for Vanna to retire too
Vanna has become completely unnecessary, the toss-ups and the brief stint a few years back when Disney Characters filled in show this. All the Disney characters did was gesture at the board, they did not “touch” the letters. Yes, once upon a time she was needed, but she’s not now, she’s just comforting legacy. I’d say just give the host role to Maggie entirely and when Vanna’s ready to leave, don’t replace her.
further, I’d like it if they could find a way to keep a version of the board on the screen at all times, because I’ve noticed there have been times when they’ll say “Yes there’s (whatever letter)” but not show where it is because they have to deal with (whatever prize) or such, so we don’t get to see where it is to try and solve. Or/and the used letter board could be useful. These additions shouldn’t be hard but I admit could cause clutter
Showing viewers the used letter board would be an excellent improvement to the show!
absolutely not–she is vital to the show and as for Seacrist not everyone knows who he is. She would even be good in Pats job. Hope with all these ideas that you do not kill the show. Have watched it for many years and you will kill it.
Vanna should get Pat’s job. Ryan Seagrist is everywhere
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!
I think Jeff Schroeder (DBL) would make a good Host for Wheel of Fortune. He is Funny and Smart.
Why? If Vanna wants to retire, good for her. But to replace her, no way! Age discrimination, shout it from the rooftop! She should keep her job. Please no Ryan Seemeeverywhere Seacrest!!
Yes I will still watch the show. The letters can be turned automatically with no problem.
Absolutely we would continue watching if Vanna is host.
If rumors are true we will not watch if Whoopi Goldberg is host. Stopped watching The View because of her and Joy Beyhar.
It would be nice to see Pat Sajak daughter host the show alone with Vanna White.
Sure hope this isn’t dragged out for a yr!!
Not going to please everyone!!
After all these yrs I probably wouldn’t be so dedicated to watch with both gone if ever
Why do we need anyone at the letter board anyway in this day and age? Seacrest would be a fine host.