Ryan Seacrest’s Wheel of Fortune Start Date Revealed

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
It’s going to be a wheel-y long time before Ryan Seacrest grabs the game show baton from Pat Sajak.
In an early morning Twitter post Wednesday, the retirement-bound Sajak clarified the timetable surrounding Wheel of Fortune‘s forthcoming host changeover.
“I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall,” Sajak wrote, “and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024.”
Sajak’s tweet arrived roughly 24 hours after Sony Pictures Television announced that Seacrest had been tapped to take over as emcee in Season 42. Whether or not Vanna White will still be with the show at that time remains an open question; the legendary letter turner’s deal expires next summer and there are indications that negotiations for her to stick around could get messy.
A wishful-thinking Seacrest nonetheless name-checked White in Tuesday’s announcement, saying, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”
Well when else would Seacrest take over? The season starts in September and Sajak goes for one more year then obviously Seacrest would start in September 2024
And my last day to watch Wheel of Fortune will be in August 2024!!
This isn’t an airport. No need to announce your departure.
I think the only reason Ryan might last a few seasons and took the job is because he can go in, record quite a bit of episodes in one day or week and then go off and do his other stuff. Unlike Live with Kelly, he couldn’t do that. I mean who else wouldn’t want a boatload of money to work a few long days and then have a ton of time off.
Apparently Pat Sajak gets about $15M a year to show up several days a month to film a few weeks’ worth of episodes. Sounds like a great gig! Vanna White reportedly gets about $3M a year to press the letters (she doesn’t even turn them any more). That show must make a boatload of money!
Sony would be a fool not to sign Vanna for a couple more years, if she wants to do it. Just for continuity. If it’s not Vanna, I’m not sure who would be the good option. As long as it’s not Maggie p Sajak, I’m good.