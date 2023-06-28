Ryan Seacrest’s Wheel of Fortune Start Date Revealed

It’s going to be a wheel-y long time before Ryan Seacrest grabs the game show baton from Pat Sajak.

In an early morning Twitter post Wednesday, the retirement-bound Sajak clarified the timetable surrounding Wheel of Fortune‘s forthcoming host changeover.

“I’m looking forward to my final season starting this fall,” Sajak wrote, “and then handing over the car keys to Ryan Seacrest in September of 2024.”

Sajak’s tweet arrived roughly 24 hours after Sony Pictures Television announced that Seacrest had been tapped to take over as emcee in Season 42. Whether or not Vanna White will still be with the show at that time remains an open question; the legendary letter turner’s deal expires next summer and there are indications that negotiations for her to stick around could get messy.

A wishful-thinking Seacrest nonetheless name-checked White in Tuesday’s announcement, saying, “I can’t wait to continue the tradition of spinning the wheel and working alongside the great Vanna White.”