Read Next: Wednesday Ratings: Riverdale Grows With ‘C-‘ Series Finale, Superfan Slips Again
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By providing your information, you agree to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Trending Shows
SAY CHEESE!

Trump Mugshot Released by Fulton County Jail — See the Historic Photo

Donald Trump
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Share

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities at Fulton County Jail on Thursday, where he was required to pose for a mugshot (embedded below).

The ex-Apprentice host was recently indicted for the fourth time in five months. He was charged with 13 felonies for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

Eighteen of Trump’s allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Mark Meadows, were also charged in the indictment. Giuliani — whose recent credits include Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Masked Singer — posed for his mugshot on Wednesday, which you can see here.

Trump’s legal woes were a topic of conversation at the first Republican presidential primary debate. Ahead of the second commercial break, Fox News cut to a live look at Fulton County Jail, before moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum gave each candidate a chance to weigh in on 45’s looming trials.

“You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee,” Baier pointed out. “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice?”

Burgum, Desantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Scott all raised their hands in solidarity with Trump.

Christie, Pence and Hutchinson kept their hands down.

In April, Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made to women with whom he allegedly had sexual encounters; he pleaded not guilty and was released. Those charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney stemmed from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testifying that he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to stay silent about affairs they allegedly had with Trump a decade earlier.

Then in June, Trump was arrested and charged again, this time with 37 felony counts involving his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office in January 2021. Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was also arrested and charged in that case. Trump again pleaded not guilty and was released. These charges accused Trump of keeping classified documents in boxes stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, showing them to people without a security clearance and not returning them when asked.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury in Washington D.C. brought a total of four charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The indictment alleged that Trump “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results” in an effort to remain in the Oval Office, despite the fact that he lost the election. It also covered Trump’s alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacking police officers and vandalizing the building in an effort to keep Congress from certifying Biden’s victory. 

Despite these indictments, Trump is still running to be the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election, and the latest polls have him as the clear frontrunner to lead the party ticket.
For All Spoiler, Casting & Scoop News
Subscribe
More from TVLine

Comments are monitored, so please stay on topic and refrain from using profanity. Let's have a smart discussion about TV!

17 Comments

Comments are monitored, so don’t forkin' curse and don’t bore us with how much your coworker’s sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Lock him up. Throw away the key.

    Reply

  2. you should headline your articles.. “former Apprentice host arrested”

    Reply

  3. It’s funny! I love it.

    Reply

  4. He looks demonic.

    Arrest record records his weight at 215. Did they take his word on it?

    Reply

    • Yeah, you give them your weight. No way he weighs 215 pounds no freaking way.

      Reply

    • they literally did. he self reported it to them to speed up the process

      Reply

  5. He is such an idiot! Should have been locked up and the key thrown away. All he did was divide the country. So much more I could say but ein’t

    Reply

  6. Ha ha ha ha ha ha.
    .
    [deep breath]
    .
    BWA HA HA HA HA HA!

    Reply

  7. That’s a beautiful thing.

    Reply

  8. He looks like a very constipated Oompa Loompa in dire need of some prunes.

    Reply

  9. When does Biden’s come out? At least 5 of the last 12 Presidents could have gotten theirs taken.

    Reply

    • And none of those other presidents got indicted let alone FOUR TIMES.You lemmings, man. Honestly.

      Reply

    • Still stuck on fairy tales? Reality is a beach, huh?

      Reply

  10. Great Mugshot – I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP. Can’t wait until the Teeshirts are available. Best President I’ve seen in my lifetime. And look at what we have now. The most corrupt, incompetent jack__s to ever be in the White House. Worse than Carter, and he was a disaster. Very sad state that our country is in right now. Shameful!

    Reply

    • This is the remnants of one’s brain on Faux Noise.

      Reply

  11. No matter how tough Trump tries to look, he always ends up looking like an ass.

    Reply

  12. I don’t know if it’s the hair or the angle, but it looks like his face is drooping to one side 🤭

    Reply
What to Watch Today
August 25, 2023
03:00 AM
And Just Like That...Harley QuinnRagnarokWho Is Erin Carter?Zatima
08:00 PM
Fight to SurviveGeneration Gap
09:00 PM
Project Runway
10:00 PM
The Challenge: USAEndless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions)Tacoma FDWhat We Do in the Shadows
Read more
Most Commented
PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
TVLine is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 TVLine Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad