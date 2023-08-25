Trump Mugshot Released by Fulton County Jail — See the Historic Photo

Former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities at Fulton County Jail on Thursday, where he was required to pose for a mugshot (embedded below).

Former President Donald J. Trump, Fulton County Jail inmate #P01135809 pic.twitter.com/2XqudBqwNc — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) August 25, 2023

The ex-Apprentice host was recently indicted for the fourth time in five months. He was charged with 13 felonies for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

Eighteen of Trump’s allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Mark Meadows, were also charged in the indictment. Giuliani — whose recent credits include Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and The Masked Singer — posed for his mugshot on Wednesday, which you can see here.

Trump’s legal woes were a topic of conversation at the first Republican presidential primary debate. Ahead of the second commercial break, Fox News cut to a live look at Fulton County Jail, before moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum gave each candidate a chance to weigh in on 45’s looming trials.

“You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee,” Baier pointed out. “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice?”

Burgum, Desantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Scott all raised their hands in solidarity with Trump.

Christie, Pence and Hutchinson kept their hands down.

In April, Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made to women with whom he allegedly had sexual encounters; he pleaded not guilty and was released. Those charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney stemmed from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testifying that he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to stay silent about affairs they allegedly had with Trump a decade earlier.

Then in June, Trump was arrested and charged again, this time with 37 felony counts involving his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office in January 2021. Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was also arrested and charged in that case. Trump again pleaded not guilty and was released. These charges accused Trump of keeping classified documents in boxes stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, showing them to people without a security clearance and not returning them when asked.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury in Washington D.C. brought a total of four charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The indictment alleged that Trump “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results” in an effort to remain in the Oval Office, despite the fact that he lost the election. It also covered Trump’s alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, when Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacking police officers and vandalizing the building in an effort to keep Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

Despite these indictments, Trump is still running to be the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election, and the latest polls have him as the clear frontrunner to lead the party ticket.