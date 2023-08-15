Donald Trump Indicted, Charged With 13 Felonies in Georgia for Attempting to Overturn Results of 2020 Election

Former president Donald Trump has been indicted for the fourth time in the past five months, this time charged with 13 felonies in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

Trump was charged with racketeering along with a dozen other felonies, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, including solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree. 18 of Trump’s allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Jenna Ellis and Mark Meadows, were also charged in the indictment.

The charges stem from Trump’s alleged attempts to claim victory in the state of Georgia in the 2020 election, despite the fact that he officially lost the state to Biden by 11,779 votes. Trump and his allies are accused of pressuring local and state officials and spreading false conspiracy theories on numerous fronts, most infamously when Trump himself called Georgia’s secretary of state Brad Raffensperger and asked him to “find” 11,780 votes to swing the election in his favor.

In April, Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made to women with whom he allegedly had sexual encounters; he pleaded not guilty and was released. Those charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney stemmed from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testifying that he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to stay silent about affairs they allegedly had with Trump a decade earlier.

Then in June, Trump was arrested and charged again, this time with 37 felony counts involving his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office in January 2021. Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was also arrested and charged in that case. Trump again pleaded not guilty and was released. These charges accused Trump of keeping classified documents in boxes stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, showing them to people without a security clearance and not returning them when asked.

Earlier this month, a federal grand jury in Washington D.C. brought a total of four charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The indictment alleged that Trump “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results” in an effort to remain in the Oval Office, despite the fact that he lost the election. It also covered Trump’s alleged role in inciting the January 6th Capitol riot, when Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacking police officers and vandalizing the building in an effort to keep Congress from certifying Biden’s victory.

Despite these indictments, Trump is still running to be the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election, and the latest polls have him as the clear frontrunner to lead the party ticket.