Donald Trump Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty to 37 Felony Counts Related to Handling of Classified Documents

Donald Trump surrendered himself to U.S. marshals at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. United States Courthouse in downtown Miami on Tuesday afternoon, where he and valet/alleged co-conspirator Walt Nauta were arrested, arraigned and officially charged with 37 felony counts related to Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office in January 2021.
The historic arraignment marks the first time a former U.S. president has been indicted on federal charges. Trump pleaded not guilty.
Though Trump was printed and processed, no mugshot was taken, as he is easily identifiable (via CNN).
In the federal indictment voted by a grand jury of citizens in the Southern District of Florida and unsealed on June 9, the Justice Department alleged that Trump kept classified documents in scores of boxes stored at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach — including in a bathroom. Said documents allegedly contained information about U.S. “defense and weapons capabilities,” retaliation scenarios in the event of an attack from Iran, and other highly sensitive topics.
The indictment also alleged that the former president “endeavored to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations and conceal retention of classified documents,” and that he showed classified documents to others who lacked a security clearance.
What follows now will be a months-long process during which the government will reveal its evidence through the discovery process, and pretrial motions will be filed and argued (per the New York Times).
En route to the federal courthouse on Tuesday, Trump posted several messages to his Truth Social account, including one that decried, “ONE OF THE SADDEST DAYS IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE!!!”
Just two months ago, of course, Trump surrendered himself to the Manhattan DA’s office for an entirely different arraignment, where he was charged with 34 felony counts stemming from hush money payments made to women with whom he allegedly had sexual encounters. There, Trump also pleaded not guilty.
Trump’s April 2023 indictment and arrest were historic in their own right, as no other U.S. president, sitting or former, had ever been charged with a crime.
Trump, who served as the country’s 45th President from 2017-2021, has been pursuing a second White House bid since November.
It’s easy to forget that he used to be a TV star. (Say, I hear “Wheel of Fortune” is looking for a new host….)
THis man should NEVER be allowed to be in ANY major office.
He should remain in jail for a long long .long time.
Great. Can we just keep in jail please? I am so sick of hearing about this traitor and his traitorous fans.
HAS EVERYONE FORGOTTEN That BIDEN DID THAT SAME THING??? He had them in his GARAGE FOR HEAVENS SAKE! The charges against Trump about (Stormy) are ridiculous. All that was brought up BEFORE HE WAS ELECTED!! So, it’s ok for Biden but not ok for TRUMP?
Please explain this to us?? If one person gets charged for this shouldn’t both? WAKE UP AMERICA!! WAKE UP
Biden cooperated and turned the documents in. Trump didn’t.
Exactly. No other ex-president since the Presidential Records Act took effect in the 1980s has engaged in an outright refusal to return official documents sought by National Archives (which the Presidential Records Act requires to be in their custody and control the moment a president leaves office).
Trump is not being charged for merely possessing the documents, he is being charged with not returning them to the National Archives, as required by law, when he was requested to do so. For over a year, he was asked to turn in the documents and he did turn in a few but the government knew that others were missing and kept asking for them. Finally, when he continued to refuse to cooperate, a subpoena was issued and hundreds of classified documents were recovered. Both Biden and Pence found documents in their possession and immediately turned them in. That’s the difference.
It’s not the crime but the cover up.
Lying, obstruction plus he has a golden toilet.
I’m not sorry at all trump is being charge and hopefully for the future of our country convicted. Trump believes he is above the law. His actions while President an after has continued to show him a liar, an would not hesitate to put his supporters in jail as well as pass blame on each an everyone of them to save himself. Never in our history has a president caused an applauded the divide of our country more than trump. Yet it is sad to watch how bewitched our citizens have become out of their own prejudices, hate that is destroying our once great nation. America is becoming another Russia under a sadistic rule of evil. God have mercy on our souls as trump followers continue to support the devil an destruction of our nation.
Um… are you really going to leave comments open for this? Seems like a bad idea! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
So he’s already receiving special treatment by not having to take a mugshot? Given what he’s charged with, that mugshot should be required no matter who they are. Celebrities often have their mugshots taken when they are arrested for lesser crimes. I look forward to how it plays out in court and I very much hope there are cameras in the courtroom so we can find out who Trump showed those documents to, among his other (alleged) crimes.
Why didn’t they go after Hillary like this?
Traitor Trump, lock him up. Or….Trump 20 to 24 in jail.