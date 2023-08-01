Donald Trump Indicted, Charged With 4 Counts of Interfering With 2020 Election

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Former president Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time this year, this time for alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden.
A federal grand jury in Washington, D.C. brought a total of four charges against Trump, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights. The indictment alleges that Trump “pursued unlawful means of discounting legitimate votes and subverting the election results” in an effort to remain in the Oval Office, despite the fact that he lost the election. It also covers Trump’s alleged role in inciting the January 6th Capitol riot, when Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacking police officers and vandalizing the building in an effort to keep Congress from certifying Biden’s victory. Trump is expected to surrender to authorities on Thursday.
In April, Trump was arrested and charged with 34 felony counts related to hush money payments made to women with whom he allegedly had sexual encounters; he pleaded not guilty and was released. Those charges brought by the Manhattan district attorney stemmed from Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen testifying that he paid adult film actress Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal to stay silent about affairs they allegedly had with Trump a decade earlier.
Then in June, Trump was arrested and charged again, this time with 37 felony counts involving his alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office in January 2021. Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was also arrested and charged in that case. Trump again pleaded not guilty and was released. These charges accused Trump of keeping classified documents in boxes stored at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, showing them to people without a security clearance and not returning them when asked.
Despite these indictments, Trump is still running to be the Republican nominee for president in the 2024 election, and the latest polls have him as the clear frontrunner to lead the party ticket.
I don’t understand how he is indicted on criminal charges, three times now, he’s still legally able to run for President. Insane.
Because he’s innocent until proven guilty. Just a guess but that would make sense.
Because there is nothing in the constitution that prevents him. Also he is considered innocent until proven guilty. What is truly scary is that half of your country doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong. The other half as well as the majority of the free world knows he is guilty and are watching your country implode. It’s very sad and there will be indictments coming from Georgia as well.
LOL, 10% is not half the country.
But yes, 33 million Americans are Trump supporters who believe his lies.
The Constitution only sets a very few requirements for eligibility to be President. Technically there is nothing to stop him running from President while IN prison. USA! USA!
just a question
why this article in tvline ?
its politic not tv related
Hopefully at least one of these sticks but I’m not holding my breath.
TvLine your liberal biased is showing. Guess it’s a slow entertainment news day?
Reporting actual news is not “liberal.” But believing fairy tales is definitely “MAGA.”
Go to truth social if you want fed the lies you choose to believe.
Looks like some of you are going have to step up those legal fund donations. I mean campaign donations.
Three indictments. Two impeachments. One lost election that he refused to concede. A guilty verdict in a sexual assault civil suit. A violent insurrection that he instigated. Can we FINALLY be rid of this guy?
Since you are a news organization now I can’t wait to read your stories on cocaine in the White House and Hunter Biden committing perjury. I noticed there aren’t any so far.. must be behind in posting.
Hunter will be charged and have a trial like Trump. I will accept the results of both.
Will you?
If Hunter is guilty of anything then it would only make common sense that trumps three spawns should be charged for profiteering from their daddy’s actions during his reign of terror.
I don’t believe Hunter was a game show host ever. 🤔
I’m all for the Republican party but Trump should be put in jail and held accountable for what he has done I am not for trump.
How can people be so ignorant? Don’t the listen to the news? Read the internet? Listen to his speeches? I will never understand the loyalty to King Trump.
Because there are still red blooded Americans who don’t want socialism ..now go put your mask back on and watch your cnn.
“Red blooded” is code for corrupt and undereducated.
Code for racist bigots
And “socialism” is code for “a word whose meaning I don’t understand but I still use it to label anything I don’t like.”
Trump belongs behind bars not only that but he needs to be behind bars now and banned from ever running for public office again Plus I would make a better president than Joe Biden or Trump
Seems there isn’t much to write about the Bidens on this site . So sad how it’s nothing at all with any Democrat. Yeah , the democratic party left me years ago .
No, there isn’t nearly as much to work with. Also, for as smart as they claim to be, I’ve noticed those on DT’s side don’t seem to write very legibly. There aren’t any spaces before a period, Kevin. But you did better than Tamara down below, whose post is a total mess.
Disgusting how he has been treated while the crooked felony Biden family gets covered up and not blasted all over the news. Biden needs to be impeached and his son in prison. Trump needs to be president 2024. The people can decide and will. They are sick of the swamp. The US is an embarrassing mess. Other countries are laughing at us. We have thousands of young people military age walking around drug addicted zombies. Close our borders. Trump don’t play around. 🙄 Biden is caught in criminal lies and his people try to cover up. What a joke the people in charge are.
A realist . Amen sister
The people did decide that they didn’t want four more years of Trump in office. Or does it only count when they agree with you?
Go Donald
Yeah, go to prison.
I firmly believe trump had some inside information about the election. Biden was the one in the crime family, Trump wasn’t even going to take his salary. How has Biden been impeached and turn around to give another state of the union address? Biden himself is guilty of collecting money not of his own earnings but others. I think this is a little bit of a fear factor with Trump’s standoff with China in 2016 term. Neither should be in the next election. Time for a change, vote for a difference to be made next November.
Please hurry up an lock that POS up an throw away the keys. And don’t forget about the rest of the swamp rats . LOCH THEM ALL UP.
This man did nothing but rape n pilfer the White House the whole sick family made deals all over the world privately n made a grip..he’s a very sick man that paints himself being picked on bcuz they don’t like him.. No they don’t like him bcuz he’s a crook n doesn’t care how many little ppl he has to step on to get where he wants to be..he will dig his own hole cuz he can’t keep his BIG FAT LYING MOUTH SHUT..Until then grab a shovel cuz he’s not done digging all u GOP loyalist to Dump Truck Trump….see u at the polls…
Conspiracy to defraud. In order to prove Trump lied about the election results, they will have to prove that he did NOT believe there was fraud. See how crazy this is? Something fishy is going on with this government. Every time bad news is revealed about Biden, they indict Trump for something. Talk about election interference.
The Department of Justice is an independent government department that was not designed to take orders from the president. It’s only Trump who decided to pick a series of Attorneys General who were sycophantic enough to leverage the power of that department to interfere with the lives and political possibilities of those he disagreed with. He even fired his first AG for trying to maintain a slight semblance of professional responsibility.
Thankfully everybody else who served/is serving as president actually bothered to maintain the separation of powers that the founding fathers intended with the constitution.
look at what the others do un the congressional part does nobody is better than the next leave him alone he needs to be President again and make our country a better place and Biden shoulda been out a long time ago- Amen
What literally gets me are the supporters are believing his lies n he’s able to stand up there and tell lie, after lie, after liè with NO CONSEQUENCES… It’s so frustrating that everything one of his crimes are brought up then they want to say “what about Hunter Biden” what about Hunter for #1Hunter wasn’t the president..#2 he didn’t committ treason, adultery, bribery, n on n on. Everything I hear what about Hunter..reminds me of a spoiled kid caught doing dirt n throws a tantrum saying “what about Susie wawawaaaaaaaa”” Grow a pair, if ur big enough to do the crime buckle up n shut ur mouth n do the time Donald J.ailbird Trump..u disgust me to no end