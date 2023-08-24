Republican Presidential Primary Debate: Did a New GOP Frontrunner Emerge During Fox News’ Trump-Free Melee?

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fox News on Wednesday night hosted the first Republican primary debate, held in Milwaukee, Wis. Did former president Donald Trump’s absence pave the way for one of his challengers to emerge as the new GOP frontrunner?
The two-hour debate featured eight candidates, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.
No-show Trump announced his decision to forgo the GOP debates just days after being indicted for the fourth time in five months. The former Apprentice host was most recently charged with 13 felonies in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.
“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site, Truth Social. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”
Instead, Trump sat down with fired Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for a pre-taped interview that was uploaded to X (fka Twitter) at 8:55 pm ET — five minutes before the start of the GOP debate.
Ahead of the second commercial break, Fox News cut to a live look at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where Trump will be processed Thursday. Moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum then gave each candidate a chance to weigh in on Trump’s legal woes.
“You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee,” Baier pointed out. “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice?”
Burgum, Desantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Scott all raised their hands in solidarity with Trump.
Christie, Pence and Hutchinson kept their hands down.
Based on what you saw and heard Wednesday night, which of the candidates do you think has the best shot of knocking Trump off the Republican ticket?
The next Republican presidential primary debate will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, live from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, and air on Fox Business Network and Univision.
Winners: DeSantis (strong performance given the high expectations; came out unscathed) and Haley (overperformed).
Losers: Pence and Vivek. Scott effectively disappeared too.
You think the bobblehead was the main winner? He was so nervous! Optically, he was horrible! Plus he was super robotic. At least that’s how it read to me.
Personal opinion? Literally all garbage candidates. If any of them still possibly has a chance to take out Trump after this debate, it’s solely Vivek Ramaswamy and Chris Christie. Everyone else is done.
So glad Trump wasn’t involved!! People need to move on from him & find someone else to support. Would be happy with Chris Christie or Ron DeSantis winning this election! Also really love Tim Scott but don’t think he has the support. But I hope he’s president one day. Was just so nice to hear people who can communicate well & articulate their ideas on the stage. What a novel concept!
Trump is guilty of everything he did period
Losers: Christie and DePuddin’ Fingers
Both had one shot to make up ground and both failed.
Winner: Trump not showing up was the best move for Trump. If there’s one thing he understands it’s how reality TV works.