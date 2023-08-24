Republican Presidential Primary Debate: Did a New GOP Frontrunner Emerge During Fox News’ Trump-Free Melee?

Fox News on Wednesday night hosted the first Republican primary debate, held in Milwaukee, Wis. Did former president Donald Trump’s absence pave the way for one of his challengers to emerge as the new GOP frontrunner?

The two-hour debate featured eight candidates, including North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former Vice President Mike Pence, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

No-show Trump announced his decision to forgo the GOP debates just days after being indicted for the fourth time in five months. The former Apprentice host was most recently charged with 13 felonies in Georgia for allegedly conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote Sunday on his social media site, Truth Social. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Instead, Trump sat down with fired Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for a pre-taped interview that was uploaded to X (fka Twitter) at 8:55 pm ET — five minutes before the start of the GOP debate.

From left to right: Hutchinson, Christie, Pence, Desantis, Ramaswamy, Haley, Scott & Burgum Win McNamee/Getty Images

Ahead of the second commercial break, Fox News cut to a live look at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where Trump will be processed Thursday. Moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum then gave each candidate a chance to weigh in on Trump’s legal woes.

“You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee,” Baier pointed out. “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice?”

Burgum, Desantis, Haley, Ramaswamy and Scott all raised their hands in solidarity with Trump.

Christie, Pence and Hutchinson kept their hands down.

The next Republican presidential primary debate will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, live from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, and air on Fox Business Network and Univision.