Euphoria Adds Angus Cloud Memorial to Max Episodes

HBO is honoring recently deceased Euphoria star Angus Cloud with an in memoriam card added to two episodes streaming on Max.

A black-and-white screen featuring a photo of Cloud, who played Fezco on the drama, now appears soon after hitting PLAY on both the series premiere and the Season 2 premiere. “In memory of Angus Cloud 1998-2023,” it reads, alongside a photo of a smiling Cloud.

Cloud died on July 31. A cause of death remains unknown. According to our sister site Variety, the Oakland Fire Department responded to a medical emergency that day at approximately 11:30 am; Cloud was “already deceased” when they arrived.

Soon after, Cloud’s mother Lisa Cloud wrote on Facebook that “Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional… I want you to know that was not the case.”

She continued: “Although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one… He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved… He did not intend to end his life.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other, and he said he would see me in the morning,” she added. “I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

Soon after Cloud’s death, his Euphoria co-stars posted their own tributes to him. “Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life,” wrote Maude Apatow, who played Fezco’s fledgling romantic partner, Lexi. “I will love you forever.” Series star Zendaya added, “I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love: ‘They could light up any room they entered,’ but boy let me tell you — he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from Crisis Text Line.