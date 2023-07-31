Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Dead at 25

Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fez on the HBO teen drama Euphoria, has died, TVLine has confirmed. He was just 25 years old.

The Oakland Fire Department said it responded to a medical emergency at approximately 11:30 a.m. on Monday, and the patient was “already deceased,” according to our sister site Variety, adding that the cause of death is still unknown.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” an HBO spokesperson tells TVLine. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Cloud was a classmate of his future Euphoria co-star Zendaya at Oakland School for the Arts, and was later discovered by a casting director while working at a restaurant in Brooklyn. Cloud made his screen debut in Euphoria, which premiered on HBO in 2019 and shocked audiences with its graphic depiction of sex and drug use by its high school student characters. Cloud played Fezco O’Neill, aka Fez, an easygoing drug dealer who took a liking to Zendaya’s drug addict character Rue.

Cloud appeared in both seasons of Euphoria so far, with Fez striking up an unlikely romance with Rue’s friend Lexi, played by Maude Apatow. Season 2 ended with police raiding Fez’s home, with Fez being arrested and his partner in crime Ashtray killed in a shootout. Euphoria has been renewed for Season 3, but its return date has been pushed back until 2025 (at the earliest) due to the writers’ strike, series creator Sam Levinson’s work on The Idol and Zendaya’s busy schedule.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from Crisis Text Line.