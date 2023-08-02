Euphoria’s Maude Apatow Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Angus Cloud: ‘I Will Love You Forever’

Euphoria actress Maude Apatow is honoring her late co-star Angus Cloud, who died on Monday.

“Angus was the funniest person ever,” Apatow wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we’d have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can’t really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken.

“Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life,” she continued. “I will love you forever.”

Cloud made his screen debut in the HBO teen drama, which premiered in 2019 and shocked audiences with its graphic depiction of sex and drug use by its high school student characters. He played Fezco O’Neill, aka Fez, an easygoing drug dealer who took a liking to Zendaya’s drug addict character Rue. In Season 2, Fez struck up an unlikely romance with Rue’s friend Lexi, played by Apatow.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Several of Cloud’s other Euphoria co-stars have honored him with social media tributes, including emotional posts from Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from Crisis Text Line.