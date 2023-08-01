Read Next: TVLine Items: Super Bowl Gets Slimed, Free Big Brother Live Feeds and More
R.I.P., Angus Cloud: Zendaya Remembers Euphoria Co-Star’s ‘Boundless Light, Love and Joy’

Zendaya and Angus Cloud
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/VF22/WireImage for Vanity Fair
Euphoria leading lady Zendaya is remembering her late co-star Angus Cloud.

“Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor),” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I’m smiling now just thinking of it). I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love: ‘They could light up any room they entered,’ but boy let me tell you — he was the best at it. I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment.

“My heart is with his mother and family at this time,” she concluded, “and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone.”

In confirming Cloud’s death on Monday, his family said in a statement, “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.  Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Prior to Euphoria, Cloud and Zendaya were classmates at Oakland School for the Arts. Cloud was later discovered by a casting director while working at a restaurant in Brooklyn.

Cloud made his screen debut in Euphoria, which premiered on HBO in 2019 and shocked audiences with its graphic depiction of sex and drug use by its high school student characters. Cloud played Fezco O’Neill, aka Fez, an easygoing drug dealer who took a liking to Zendaya’s drug addict character Rue.

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” an HBO spokesperson tells TVLine. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

