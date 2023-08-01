Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson Pays Tribute to Late Actor Angus Cloud: ‘There Was No One Quite Like Angus’

The cast and crew of Euphoria are paying tribute to co-star Angus Cloud, who passed away on Monday at just 25 years old.

Sam Levinson, who created the acclaimed HBO drama, said in a statement: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

Javon Walton, who played Ashtray, the pint-sized partner in crime of Cloud’s character Fez, posted a photo of Cloud giving him a tender hug on Instagram, adding the caption: “rest easy brother.”

Storm Reid, who plays Rue’s little sister Gia, posted a Euphoria clip of Cloud and co-star Maude Apatow on her Instagram story, with a caption reading: “the tears just won’t stop.”

Cloud made his screen debut in the HBO teen drama, which premiered in 2019 and shocked audiences with its graphic depiction of sex and drug use by its high school student characters. He played Fezco O’Neill, aka Fez, an easygoing drug dealer who took a liking to Zendaya’s drug addict character Rue. Fez also struck up an unlikely romance with Rue’s friend Lexi, played by Maude Apatow, in Season 2.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” an HBO spokesperson told TVLine. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. Text MHA to 741741 to connect with a trained Crisis Counselor from Crisis Text Line.