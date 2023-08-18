Ahsoka Moves Up Premiere Date, Episodes Will Now Release at Night (!) Each Week

Star Wars fans will now be getting their live-action Ahsoka series a little bit sooner. But also a bit later…?

The Rosario Dawson-led offshoot of The Mandalorian — which was previously earmarked for an Aug. 23 release — will now release its first two episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9/8c.

Following that double-episode debut, the eight-episode Season 1 will release new episodes weekly, every Tuesday evening at 9 pm ET.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

In addition to Dawson, the cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek rebellion member Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson (Black Sails) as the power-hungry villain Baylan Skolland, Lars Mikkelsen (Star Wars Rebels) as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One, Andor) as Mon Mothma, Ivanna Sakhno as the villain Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as the Thrawn-loyal Morgan Elsbeth and David Tennant (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the voice of the droid Huyang.

Additionally, prequel trilogy vet Hayden Christensen will, to some degree, reprise his role as Anakin.

Ahsoka‘s freshman run was directed by Dave Filoni (Rebels), Peter Ramsey (The Mandalorian), Steph Green (Watchmen), Geeta Patel (House of the Dragon), Jennifer Getzinger (Jessica Jones) and Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian).