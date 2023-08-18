Ahsoka Moves Up Premiere Date, Episodes Will Now Release at Night (!) Each Week

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Star Wars fans will now be getting their live-action Ahsoka series a little bit sooner. But also a bit later…?
The Rosario Dawson-led offshoot of The Mandalorian — which was previously earmarked for an Aug. 23 release — will now release its first two episodes on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9/8c.
Following that double-episode debut, the eight-episode Season 1 will release new episodes weekly, every Tuesday evening at 9 pm ET.
Set after the fall of the Empire, Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight, padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.
In addition to Dawson, the cast includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo (The Society) as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Twi’lek rebellion member Hera Syndulla, the late Ray Stevenson (Black Sails) as the power-hungry villain Baylan Skolland, Lars Mikkelsen (Star Wars Rebels) as Grand Admiral Thrawn, Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger, Genevieve O’Reilly (Rogue One, Andor) as Mon Mothma, Ivanna Sakhno as the villain Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as the Thrawn-loyal Morgan Elsbeth and David Tennant (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as the voice of the droid Huyang.
Additionally, prequel trilogy vet Hayden Christensen will, to some degree, reprise his role as Anakin.
Ahsoka‘s freshman run was directed by Dave Filoni (Rebels), Peter Ramsey (The Mandalorian), Steph Green (Watchmen), Geeta Patel (House of the Dragon), Jennifer Getzinger (Jessica Jones) and Rick Famuyiwa (The Mandalorian).
Yesss!!!! I don’t have to wait until after work to watch it. I wish these things all released during the evening not 3am (or midnight if you’re in the west coast).
Obviously there are worldwide considerations for streaming but going up against primetime in the US has always been an intriguing idea for when episodes could drop. With AppleTV and (Amazon/Freevee?) unofficially already doing it with early releases of episodes.
I forgot about the time difference, I live on the West Coast, so I am unsure if AppleTV does release episodes early, though it does seem that they are up prior to 9pm P.S.T.
I’ve noticed Apple releases new episodes at 9pm EST, at least they have for Silo, The Afterparty and Hijack. It works out well.
This is great news! I been wishing they stop with those unpractical midnight releases ever since Disney + launched. Now I can watch Ahsoka and go to sleep at reasonable time. Hopefully they do it with Loki and all upcoming releases too
Huzzah! This is excellent news!