1923 Season 2 Production Delayed Indefinitely in Montana

Courtesy of Paramount+
1923‘s Jake Dutton is going to get a little more time to heal than originally planned.

Production of the Yellowstone prequel’s Season 2 has been delayed indefinitely in Montana as the Writers Guild of America strike continues, NBC Montana reports.

The Paramount+ series shoots in Butte, Mont., and makes use of the city’s Civic Center. Civic Center manager Bill Melvin tells the NBC affiliate that 1923‘s production team let him know that the delay stems from the strike, which began May 2.

TVLine has reached out to Paramount+ for comment.

TV programming has been disrupted since the WGA officially went on strike after talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down despite months of negotiation.

Late-night talk shows went dark the day the strike began. Saturday Night Live cancelled its final three shows of Season 48, which would’ve been hosted by Pete Davidson, Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge. More recently, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers announced that production on the Netflix sci-fi drama’s final season was held up amid the strike.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” the Stranger Things bosses wrote in a statement at the time. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out.”
1 Comment

Comments are monitored, so don't forkin' curse and don't bore us with how much your coworker's sister-in-law makes per hour. Talk smart about TV!

  1. Jimmy Kimmel and Bill Maher miss them please settle this strike soon.

    Reply
