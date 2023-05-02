Late-Night Talk Shows to Go Dark as Writers' Strike Begins; SNL's Plan TBD

The first ripple effects of the Hollywood writers’ strike are about to reach your television.

NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers, CBS’ The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show will all go dark this week in solidarity with the strike and will not air new episodes, according to a report from Deadline. Reruns of the late night shows will air for the time being.

The Tonight Show‘s Fallon himself told Variety on Monday that if a strike happened: “Yeah, I think we’ll go dark. Whatever I can do to support the guild. I’m actually in the Writers Guild as well. I couldn’t do the show without them, and I support my whole staff.”

In addition, this week’s Saturday Night Live, which was to be hosted by alum Pete Davidson, is expected to be postponed, although a final decision on that will come later this week. HBO’s Last Week Tonight With John Oliver and Real Time With Bill Maher will also decide later in the week.

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike Tuesday after talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down despite months of negotiation. The WGA’s current agreement with the AMPTP, which represents the nine largest studios in Hollywood, expired on May 1. Among their demands, writers are seeking an acknowledgment of, and correcting for, the way that streaming has affected the work, compensation and working conditions of writers.

In anticipation of a possible strike, some shows (including NBC’s Quantum Leap and La Brea) rolled production on the current season right into the next, so as to bank episodes to offset any lull in output.