SNL's Final 2 Shows Cancelled — Here's Who Would've Hosted

In the wake of Saturday Night Live‘s decision to cancel this weekend’s Pete Davidson-hosted installment, the network has now formally scrapped Season 48’s remaining two episodes. And now we know which A-listers were scheduled to headline both shows.

TVLine can confirm that Succession‘s Kieran Culkin was slated to host the ill-fated May 13 installment, while White Lotus phenom Jennifer Coolidge was set to emcee the now-axed season finale on May 20. This would’ve marked Culkin’s second turn as host, while Coolidge was poised to make her SNL hosting debut.

The cancellation of SNL‘s last three shows means that the April 15 episode featuring host Ana de Armas and musical guest Karol G will serve as Season 48’s swan song.

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike Tuesday after talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down despite months of negotiation. The WGA’s current agreement with the AMPTP, which represents the nine largest studios in Hollywood, expired on May 1. Among their demands, writers are seeking an acknowledgment of, and correcting for, the way that streaming has affected the work, compensation and working conditions of writers.